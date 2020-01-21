‘Pierre Delecto — A Profile in Courage’: Internet erupts after ‘coward’ Mitt Romney caves to McConnell’s rules

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was blasted online on Tuesday after he suggested that he would back Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju that he generally supports rules set by McConnell even though it could force the portions of the trial to air after midnight or mean that no witnesses are called.

Twitter users erupted by slamming Romney for being a “coward” and not having a “spine.” Read some of the tweets below.

@SenatorRomney very sad, pathetic you are, why are you not outraged about this? Why are you Mr Romney not outrage at the everyday assaults against our Constitution, the Rule of Law, basic decency and good government? — Kathy Malek Palermo (@kjmpalermo) January 21, 2020

It would take the healing hands of Jesus to install a spine in Mitt Romney. — RBoyd3401 (@boyd3401) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney What a disgrace you are!! You know who Trump is and the danger he posed to our democracy, yet you do nothing!! Get a spine man!!! — Betelgeuse (@Betelge77479479) January 21, 2020

No witnesses. No documents. No information. No justice. This is how @GOP will be remembered; blind protection of trump at the cost of our democracy. You will now and forever be the #PartyOfTrump — Colin (@PanthersFanInCO) January 21, 2020

Mitt Romney shows no courage. He could actually help save our country but chooses to align with criminals. I hope he never runs for president. NO COURAGE and patriotism only when it’s convenient for him. — Chanel’s Ghost (@GhostingChanel) January 21, 2020

I don’t think anybody was counting on Romney to suddenly manifest a spine. — jaguarimpressive (@mikefrontrange) January 21, 2020

@lisamurkowski @MittRomney You’re the only senators who believe in free democracy even going if it means voting against your party. You are a liar pretending that you care. You’re not, your the worst of all @SenSusanCollins

SHAME ON YOU!! 🤥 — Sharolyn Swircenski (@swircenski) January 21, 2020

Mitt Romney will not save us. He’s shown himself to be a huge coward. — A Little Royal (@alittlebitroyal) January 21, 2020

Not gonna hold my breath waiting for Mitt or any other member of the GOP to do the right thing and put country over party, but by all means, please feel free to surprise me! — Minister of Flashdance (@SerenityInSD) January 21, 2020

Is MR. WISHY WASHY MITT ROMNEY doing his dance again? just like Susan Collins? how pathetic…..spineless, unethical, self interested worms. — Teresa Myers (@TeresaM88614471) January 21, 2020

why wont you be the bigger better man and step up!!!!, help democrats impeach trump, or are you scared of him like other republicans like McConnell? Using you guys like lil lego toys, keeping you guys looking like barbie toys. — scooby miranda (@scoobysnapstory) January 21, 2020

Remember @MittRomney the plan is to rapture Christians and trump and his evangelical mob don’t believe you or any LDS member are real Christians. It’s highly insulting. — pwig (@SocialCitations) January 21, 2020

Romney shakes finger. Film at 11. — Adventures of a Warren Shirt! (@AdventuresShirt) January 21, 2020

Can we all stop talking about @MittRomney he has proven himself to be lacking morals and decent ethics, he is after all a Republican — Nancy E Smith (@Cy_Money) January 21, 2020

The reason Romney lost is because he is a spineless, entitled white boy with no courage and no principles. The way he groveled before Trump at that dinner revealed who he is. He was the only one who didn’t know Trump was toying with him. No one can depend on Romney. — Nasty Woman (@NastyWoman67) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney has always CIRCLED greatness. This was his LAST shot to ACHIEVE it and as usual, he's failed. — Rob H (@RobHNY) January 21, 2020

Why are you helping the President cover up his betrayal of American voters? I’ll take my answer off air. — TIR (@TIR53606353) January 21, 2020

Cowardly as always. Very on brand for a Romney. — LindseyGrahamsSpine (@pitacom) January 21, 2020

Only White people keep waiting for Mitt Romney to save america. Romney is a con man just like Trump they just did it in two different industries — Will (@FRIIWILLY) January 21, 2020

@SenatorRomney @MittRomney oh I see you starting to fall back in line. None of the @GOP will take your oaths seriously and defend our Constitution. We are witnessing the downfall of our republic. — Jodie L. (@jetcitywoman28) January 21, 2020

Mitt Romney always live down to expectations#TrumpsNickname — Bunny Slick (@Bunny_Slick) January 21, 2020

Furthermore you are worthless and spineless and I’ll be part of a movement that will not rest until you and every other congressman that has enabled Donny two-scoops has been removed from office. I hope everyone involved in this conspiracy does time. You all need to go to prison. — george daws (@carTHR33) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney if you’re not outraged by this sham you’re complicit. You could have been the leader of a new @gop , instead you’ve forever known as a trump lickspittle coward — Mark Dunphy (@MarkDunphy) January 21, 2020

You want to be a leader to this country? Do it now! Demand a fair trial with witnesses, including Bolton & Parnas! Subpoena the President. If we do not do this you know as well as anyone that the shift to fascism will be complete and our country may never recover. #StandUpMitt — Randomness (@tomysurprise) January 21, 2020

Every day there is literally ten things that deserve total outrage. People thinking Romney was going to be anything but a GOP hack is foolish. — pixelexiq (@pixelexiq1) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney And you wonder why the commonwealth,the commonwealth where you were governor, did not vote for you for president ? — Joanne Collyer (@josplace1202) January 21, 2020

Did anyone ever think Romney was going to show courage? Cowards are never a hero. — le sang d'un poète (@sang_poete) January 21, 2020

What a disappointment @MittRomney! He didn’t make “modest” changes & you know it. You’re choosing to ignore that the majority of Americans want witness & documents.

Remember when the Democrats take back the House & Senate & treat the Senate the same way, you did this!#VoteBlue — longtall (@longtall6) January 21, 2020

Of course he won’t…he’s all in on the cover up. If his morals are so weak, I’m glad he didn’t win the presidency. The American people deserve to hear witnesses and documentation LIVE on all media, not hidden from us in secret night time meetings. @MittRomney #GOPCoverup — LyndaSStuart (@LyndaSStuart1) January 21, 2020

Mitt Romney is Susan Collins with a penis. — Scooter (@scootercla68) January 21, 2020

And, having perfected The Art of Contemporary Politics, Mr Romney will do the right thing FOR HIMSELF, not the country! So expect nothing out of the ordinary from the man! — shankarswamy (@shankarswamy) January 21, 2020

Contact Mitt Romney:@SenatorRomney 202-224-5251 Say No To #GOPCoverup Allow the Press

Conduct Trial During Light of Day

Allow Evidence

Allow Witnesses — Tweet of Damocles (@DamoclesTweet) January 21, 2020

Romney wimps out again. Don’t forget the lack of a spine come election time — K Young (@KYoung19295602) January 21, 2020

Mitt is for Mitt. nothing else. Remember the Bain Capitol years. — Schmitt Romney (@SchmittRomney) January 21, 2020

Wtf….glad i never got on the maybe romney train — PupQuest (@PupQuest) January 21, 2020

I never think of Romney as anything but Sen. Etch A Sketch. — Brit Exhumed (@jacquiestern1) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney you should be ashamed of your lies. The truth will prevail. We won’t forget. — Tracy D. Lynde (Welling) (@bossiflossi) January 21, 2020

So corruption in the White House isn't something to be outraged about, @MittRomney ? — C E Hall (@CEHall13) January 21, 2020

Now you're not voting for witnesses? Another lying republican coward. — Tara Palmer (@TaraPal59695956) January 21, 2020

@MittRomney proves again that he is no leader, no courage, a spineless follower. — Intrepid Warrior (@IntrepidWarrior) January 21, 2020

Sit down Romney! Btw, have you bought @SarahHuckabee diet book? — Nibble 🏳️‍🌈 (@benibble) January 21, 2020

Wow. I thought @MittRomney would actually be the one @GOPSenate to not completely cave to Trump +McConnell. I guess I was wrong. There isn’t even a single GOP member left with a spine. Not a single one of them cares more about our country & constitution than protecting themselves — Mike (@FactsDoMatter4) January 21, 2020

You are for democracy, or against democracy. There is no middle ground. It is clear, Republican Senators are against democracy. Remove them all. Including Romney. — Daniel Moran (@djmoran323) January 21, 2020

Romney now has become a class clown no different than the rest — Seattle USA 🇺🇸 (@usa_seattle) January 21, 2020

Mitt Romney is the Washington Generals of the Presidential Election. If he ran 1000 times he would lose every election. — Bryan Hodges (@BryanHodges1) January 21, 2020

“Pierre Delecto: A Profile in Courage”- How do you consider yourself anything but a joke? — Trapperj (@Trapperj2) January 21, 2020

Mr Romney. The whole country. Republicans and democrats knows you now. You hate America that ejected you — Matta (@AMatta44) January 21, 2020

Buffalo Bill Romney! “It rubs the lotion on its skin or else Trump will give me the hose again! — SmoothT23 (@Smoothtt23) January 21, 2020