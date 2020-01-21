Quantcast
‘Pierre Delecto — A Profile in Courage’: Internet erupts after ‘coward’ Mitt Romney caves to McConnell’s rules

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was blasted online on Tuesday after he suggested that he would back Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju that he generally supports rules set by McConnell even though it could force the portions of the trial to air after midnight or mean that no witnesses are called.

Twitter users erupted by slamming Romney for being a “coward” and not having a “spine.” Read some of the tweets below.

