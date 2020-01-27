Portuguese hacker says he is behind Angola corruption leaks
Lawyers for a Portuguese computer hacker said on Monday he was responsible for revealing the dealings of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, a corruption scandal with fallout across Europe and Africa.
The hacker, Rui Pinto, handed over a hard drive “containing all data related to the recent revelations concerning Ms. Isabel Dos Santos’s fortune” to a whistleblowing organisation in 2018, his lawyers said.
The tycoon daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos now faces a slew of corruption allegations stretching across Angola’s state oil and diamond industries and banks — all of which she has denied in interviews from London.
Rui Pinto — described by his lawyers as a “very important European whistleblower” — is also behind the so-called Football Leaks, a series of stories about financial dealings and transfers involving clubs in Europe’s top leagues.
The football revelations, which first appeared in 2015 and were eventually published in Germany’s Spiegel and other European outlets, sparked criminal investigations in countries including Britain and France.
Pinto, 31, was extradited from Hungary last March over allegations that he hacked into the systems of investment fund Doyen Sports and tried to blackmail them in return for not publishing information he had taken.
His lawyers have argued that Pinto — currently in pretrial detention in Portugal — willingly stopped the blackmail attempt and turned whistleblower, publishing the documents rather than profiting personally.
But a Portuguese court decided on January 17 to go ahead with his trial on a total of 90 charges.
– ‘Broken system’ –
According to his lawyers, the hard drive Pinto handed over on the Angolan tycoon’s finances provided the source material for revelations about “all the actors that might be involved in the fraudulent operations committed at the expense of the Angolan State”.
The New York-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) — which had also worked on previous financial scandals including the 2016 “Panama Papers” — began publishing stories on dos Santos in mid-January.
The consortium said it had trawled more than 715,000 files and produced stories it said revealed a “broken international regulatory system”.
Within days, Angola’s prosecutors announced charges against dos Santos, as the so-called Luanda Leaks scandal swirled around allegations that she had syphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars of public money into offshore accounts during her tenure at Sonangol, Angola’s state-owned oil giant.
Hundreds of companies, many based in tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands, are alleged to have helped dos Santos accrue her fortune.
A Portuguese banker who worked for Eurobic — in which dos Santos is the main shareholder — was found dead last week in an apparent suicide. He was named in the Luanda Leaks documents and later described in media reports as her account manager.
Pinto had forwarded the hard drive to the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa and the ICIJ, his lawyers said.
He had “sought to help understanding complex operations conducted with the complicity of banks and jurists which not only impoverish the people and the State of Angola, but may have seriously damaged Portugal’s general interest”, the statement said.
Angolans call Isabel dos Santos “the princess”, and she is Africa’s richest woman according to Forbes, which estimates her assets at $2.1 billion.
AFP/File / FERENC ISZA
Breaking Banner
‘The floodgates are open’: Bolton bombshells may force GOP senators to approve impeachment witnesses
The leak of John Bolton's new book may force Senate Republicans to agree to additional testimony in the impeachment trial.
The former national security adviser revealed that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP sources told Axios that new evidence would be enough to convince Republicans to approve witness testimony.
Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," due out March 17, claims Trump told him "he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens," according to the New York Times.
Born in Auschwitz, survivor says stories of atrocity must be told
Her mother was so malnourished that the Nazi camp guards did not even know she was pregnant.
"She didn't show very much at three months, she didn't show very much at nine months, either -- I was so little, I was just one pound at birth," says Angela Orosz Richt, a survivor of Auschwitz, who was born in Nazi Germany's most infamous death camp.
She was born on December 21, 1944, just weeks before the camp was liberated -- and six months after the Nazis deported her mother from Hungary to the camp in occupied Poland, where they killed over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe.
Breaking Banner
Follow the money on impeachment: Trump bought off McConnell and the rest of the GOP jury — and hints at bigger tax cuts
Republican senators are making millions off of Trump’s tax cuts — and will repay him by betraying their oath.
It's long been obvious that Republican senators have little interest in serving as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. While there is a raft of motivations for such historic perfidy — with several GOP senators politically benefiting from some of the same corrupting influences — one under-examined, non-Russian reason is personal greed.