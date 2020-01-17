Rand Paul adopts Trump’s ‘mafia style of doing business’ and wants ‘severe consequences’ for rogue GOP colleagues: op-ed
Aside from the culture of unwavering support for President Trump in the face of his impending Senate impeachment trial, there’s a handful of Republicans who’ve voiced support for allowing witnesses to testify against Trump. But according to POLITICO, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is making sure to keep any rogue Republicans in line.
“Paul is waging a fierce campaign to prevent the Senate from hearing witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, vowing to force tough votes on his fellow Republicans if they break with the president or back Democrats’ demands for new evidence…Paul says if four or more of his GOP colleagues join with Democrats to entertain new witness testimony, he will make the Senate vote on subpoenaing the president’s preferred witnesses, including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who revealed the Ukraine scandal—polarizing picks who moderate Republicans aren’t eager to call. So he has a simple message for his party: end the trial before witnesses are called,” POLITICO’s Burgess Everett reports.
Writing for Vanity Fair this Thursday, Bess Levin says that Paul’s newfound Trump radicalism is a sign he’s adopting the Trump administration’s “mafia approach to doing business” while sending a message to his GOP colleagues that there will be “severe consequences” for any kind of anti-Trump “subordination.”
Read more over at Vanity Fair.
Ken Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University after school was rocked by sexual assault scandals
Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating Bill Clinton, has been added to the Trump legal defense team for the impeachment trial, according to media reports.
Starr’s investigation into Clinton’s sexual misconduct, culminating with the Starr Report, led to Clinton's impeachment. Starr also previously served as a federal judge for the District of Columbia Circuit in the 1980s. Under President George H.W. Bush, he served as U.S. solicitor general, arguing cases before the Supreme Court.
The View’s Meghan McCain changes topic from GOP senator’s slur to Democratic senator’s clothes
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain changed the subject from Arizona's Republican senator rudely rejecting a reporter to the clothing worn by the state's Democratic senator.
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack" after he asked her about new impeachment evidence, and McCain made clear she hadn't been elected to her seat.
"She's actually appointed, she didn't win that seat," McCain said. "I think that's important."
"She didn't earn it in the traditional sense of votes, it's an extremely tight race," she added. "Arizona could turn blue which would -- pigs may start flying around the studio if that ends up happening. She is fundraising off of this with Trump supporters but unfortunately there's a lot of states like Utah, Arizona (and) Nevada that I think people just assume are going to be full red forever, and it's not. It's very independent and fringy, and I think there's a reason why it has such a long history within Arizona with people like Barry Goldwater. I think she's playing her cards completely wrong."