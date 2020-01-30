Rand Paul storms out of Senate to tweet after John Roberts refuses to read his question a second time

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stopped watching the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday after Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read his question about a government whistleblower.

Paul first attempted to ask a question about the whistleblower at the center of the Ukraine scandal on Wednesday and was rebuffed by the chief justice.

On Thursday, he vowed to “insist” that his question be asked.

But Roberts once again shot down the request.

Paul was quickly seen leaving the Senate floor and soon was tweeting.

My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

NEW: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," Chief Justice John Roberts said after Sen. Rand Paul submitted a question. Paul left the chamber after Roberts declined to read his question. https://t.co/0E1E6eXYFp pic.twitter.com/fRoPekqKnv — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 30, 2020

Ironically, Chief Justice Roberts has more constitutionally-vested authority to "strike down" a senator's question during the impeachment trial than he does to "strike down" legislation. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 30, 2020

Chief Justice Roberts just proved he is not a potted plant. He correctly used his authority to not out the whistleblower at Rand Paul's request. So please let's not hear he can not settle other disputes that are just over the horizon. He can and must. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 30, 2020

Chief Justice Roberts says he declines to read the question from @RandPaul "as submitted." Paul had said he intended to submit the whistleblower's name to have it read into the record. — margaret brennan (@margbrennan) January 30, 2020

GOP KY Sen Paul on Roberts refusing to read his question: I think it was an incorrect finding to not allow a question that makes no reference. It means that anybody that anybody ever said might have been a whistleblower could never be discussed in a proceeding. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 30, 2020

Rand Paul, who should be in the impeachment hearing right now, gives a press conference and names the whistleblower. Can the Senate Sergeant at Arms please arrest this fool? https://t.co/zsdAcVUa4a — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 30, 2020

Sen Paul reads reporters his question. It names the whistleblower and a staffer on the House Intelligence Committee, accusing them of plotting together to impeach the President. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 30, 2020