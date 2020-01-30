Quantcast
Rand Paul storms out of Senate to tweet after John Roberts refuses to read his question a second time

1 hour ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stopped watching the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday after Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read his question about a government whistleblower.

Paul first attempted to ask a question about the whistleblower at the center of the Ukraine scandal on Wednesday and was rebuffed by the chief justice.

On Thursday, he vowed to “insist” that his question be asked.

But Roberts once again shot down the request.

Paul was quickly seen leaving the Senate floor and soon was tweeting.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
