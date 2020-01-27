‘Rattled’ White House was blindsided by Bolton revelations: report

In an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” on Monday morning, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan revealed that the Donald Trump’s White House was “rattled” by revelations contained in former national security advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book — and that they appeared to be unaware of them until they read them in the New York Times.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, and John Berman, Swan was asked how the White House was responding to the bombshell revelations that blow a huge hole in Trump’s impeachment defense.
“The New York Times knew about the content of the Bolton book before you say the press shop at the White House did. What itself is the significance there?” host Berman asked.
“The significance there is it helps explain why this rattled the White House so much when the New York Times approached them for comment yesterday,” Swan explained. “The White House press and communications shop — the people who are charged with crafting a narrative, responding, getting out in front of damaging stories — didn’t know of the existence of this manuscript, let alone the details.”
“So now you have Michael Schmidt of the New York Times found out about the manuscript, the relevant details of the manuscript, which contradict the central claim of the Trump defense that he never explicitly tied the holdup of aid to investigations of his potential political rival Joe Biden and the people who are charged with responding this find out from the New York Times,” he continued. “So it sort of shows a number of thing: the lack of coordination inside, but also just the way this is moving and the fact that this story more than any other story during impeachment actually has the potential to change the dynamics on Capitol Hill.”
President Donald Trump went to bed fretting about John Bolton, and he woke up worried about his former national security adviser.
Excerpts from Bolton's new book leaked Sunday, claiming that Trump told him that Ukraine aid was tied to an investigation of Joe Biden and his son -- putting new pressure on Republican senators to approve additional witness testimony in the impeachment trial.
"The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!"
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," in the wake of the New York Times bombshell revelation that former national security adviser John Bolton book blows up the central impeachment defense put forward by Donald Trump's lawyers, former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said it may not be enough to persuade Senate Republicans to allow witnesses.
According to the Times, "President Trump directly tied the withholding of almost $400 million in American security aid to investigations that he sought from Ukrainian officials, according to an unpublished manuscript of a book that John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote about his time in the White House. The firsthand account of the link between the aid and investigations, which is based on meetings and conversations Mr. Bolton had with Mr. Trump, undercuts a key component of the president’s impeachment defense."
In a bizarre moment, Sunday evening politics turned into a war of words in President Donald Trump's Twitter comments.
Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera responded to former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who had replied to one of the tweets Trump retweeted from Rivera.
"Gloom settling on Democrats as they realize they’ve taken their best kill shot & missed. Dems in despair. Republicans United. @realDonaldTrump survives & #Impeachment all over but the shouting," said Rivera, hopefully not literally saying that Democrats wanted to shoot or kill the president.
Lockhart responded to the comment by mocking the Fox News host, saying that he was only making the comment to help get his contract renewed.