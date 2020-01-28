Rep. Van Drew pledged his ‘undying support’ to Trump — but it wasn’t that way when he was a Democrat.
WASHINGTON— Sitting in the Oval Office last month, Rep. Jeff Van Drew promised his “undying support” to President Donald Trump as he announcedhe was joining the Republican Party.That wasn’t the case d…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
2020 Election
Rep. Van Drew pledged his ‘undying support’ to Trump — but it wasn’t that way when he was a Democrat.
2020 Election
Mike Bloomberg is spending an unprecedented amount of money on Pennsylvania TV ads
2020 Election
‘Screaming the quiet part into a bullhorn’: Sen. Joni Ernst admits GOP using impeachment trial to damage Biden in 2020
"Trump is trying to use the trial to do what Ukraine wouldn't—destroy his political rivals."
After President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday completed the second day of their impeachment defense—which largely consisted of attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter—Republican Sen. Joni Ernst told reporters that she is "really interested to see" how team Trump's performance at the Senate trial "informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers."
Comments: