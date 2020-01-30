Republican demands Trump shut down all commercial air travel with China despite evacuation

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for President Donald Trump to close commercial air traffic with China in hopes of containing the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Cotton tweeted his demands during Trump’s impeachment trial, which came after the World Health Organization declared an emergency.

China has quarantined 60 million people—more than the population of our West Coast. They’ve shut down schools indefinitely. Hong Kong has slashed travel from the mainland. We must immediately stop all travel on commercial aircraft between China & the United States. pic.twitter.com/601SXpoY8l — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 30, 2020

While Cotton wants air travel to end, he also wants Americans in China to fly home.

MESSAGE TO ALL AMERICANS IN CHINA: Get out—now. Contact our embassy or consulates if you need help. https://t.co/AG23B5vCTj — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 30, 2020

Trump has not shut down air travel, tweeting that there are only five patients in the United States.

Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Yesterday, Trump argued the crisis, “will have a very good ending for us.”

In 2014, Trump had harsh words for then-President Barack Obama refusing calls to stop flights from Africa during the Ebola health crisis.

I don't know if President Obama isn't stopping the flights from Ebola torn West Africa because he is stubborn, stupid, or just doesn't care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2014