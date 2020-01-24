Republican Martha McSally absolutely destroyed by GOP consultant for her defense of Trump

Interim-Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was shut down on Twitter on Friday by a top Republican as she tried to defend President Donald Trump on Twitter.

House impeachment managers have argued that America cannot wait until the 2020 election to pass judgment on Trump, as the first article of impeachment was passed because the House of Representatives concluded he was attempting to cheat in the election.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box. For we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) charged on Friday.

McSally said Schiff was wrong and judgment on Trump should be decided by the voters, even if Trump was caught cheating.

“I could not disagree more strongly with Schiff and his managers that we can’t trust American voters to decide who should be their president. They could do without his disdain for opinion of the American people and for the durability of our representative republic,” McSally wrote.

She was quickly shut down by renowned GOP strategist Stuart Stevens.

“Not to get all technical but if it was up to voters, you wouldn’t be in the Senate,” Stevens posted.

He is correct.

In 2018, McSally ran for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, hoping to fill the seat left open due to the retirement of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). McSally lost the election by over 50,000 votes to Kyrsten Sinema.

McSally is only in the Senate because Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed her to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. John McCain and the resignation of interim-Sen. Jon Kyl.

In fact, McSally has lost elections as often as she has won.

She lost a bid for Congress in 2012 when she ran in the special election after the attempted assassination of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. McSally then won two races for Congress before losing her bid for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

She running to hold the seat in 2020, but is being challenged by retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, who is married to Giffords. Polls have shown a tight race.

Not to get all technical but if it was up to voters, you wouldn’t be in the Senate. https://t.co/NzK5ueJR5Z — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 24, 2020