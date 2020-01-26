Republican senator admits he didn’t know about Bolton’s confirmation of Trump’s bribery — but still doesn’t care
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) still doesn’t necessarily believe that President Donald Trump should be convicted, even though former national security adviser John Bolton revealed a first-hand account in his unpublished manuscript.
“Well, didn’t know that until a little bit ago,” Braun told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “I think that’s a discussion we’ll have have to contend with and it’ll be here in a couple of days. When it comes to additional information, I think for many of us — and I need to cite this because where I’m from, as much as president infuriates maybe half the country, it would be the opposite. And it is a tricky combination like I told Chuck Todd this morning, between using your conscience and having to decide what the people in your state are wanting.”
He went on to say that the senators are more interested in looking at the whistleblower report and how it first surfaced than the days of facts that the House managers outlined. When Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave his final speech, he explained that if the senators returned to the whistleblower report, they would see that it all has been confirmed by the investigation.
“People are still riled up that they were after him from the get-go,” Braun said. It’s an ironic excuse, given Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) proclaimed his greatest goal was to make former President Barack Obama a one-term president.
Braun also said senators care more about the fact that there is about to be an election where people can decide whether they want to remove Trump through an election. It’s this election that the Democrats have explained is being hacked by Trump again with a propaganda campaign about Ukraine being responsible for the 2016 election hack and a case of corruption involving potential opponent Joe Biden.
“Do you not have a higher responsibility?” Hunt asked, describing the Senate as the piece of government that is supposed to be the saucer that holds the cup of the masses.
He brushed it off, saying that more senators are concerned about the way Trump was painted by Democrats.
“The part that lost many Republicans is when you’re saying things like tyrant, monarch, boisterous, carnival barker,” Braun said. “Schiff’s comments about bringing up — and none of us heard that in terms of if you buck the president, you’d have your head on a pike. That’s the kind of stuff that most people look at, and, sadly, that kind of controls the dynamic.”
It’s unclear why Braun is continuing to deny the CBS News report that quoted a Trump confidant, or why he’s trying to twist Schiff’s words to say that Trump was saying that to senators. In fact, the report was a Trump ally who said if senators crossed Trump, their heads would be on a pike. Senators denied it was true, and began to flip out about the comments, using it as an excuse for why they refused to believe the entire case presented to them.
Braun has already agreed that Trump is guilty, he just won’t vote to convict.
See Braun’s interview below:
Democratic senator says she gets more ‘disheartened’ every day hearing GOP deny evidence and witnesses
Day after day, Republicans senators find new excuses to dismiss the evidence they hear that in any courtroom would convict an ordinary American citizen. It was enough to make normally happy Sen. Debbie Stabenow (R-MI) feel "disheartened" by the whole process.
"As somebody from Michigan, we believe in commonsense, and you can't look at all this and say, 'is this how somebody would act if they were innocent?'" said Stabenow. "And you can't look at this and say, 'Is this how somebody would act if they were innocent?' All of this coming out over and over again. I'll never forget Adam Schiff on the floor saying to all of us, 'Nobody's saying, well, gosh, Donald Trump would never do that.' The truth is it's all about will he get away with it? It's all about, are they going to be successful in hiding it and so on?"
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera attacks former White House press secretary on Twitter as ‘old douche’
In a bizarre moment, Sunday evening politics turned into a war of wards in President Donald Trump's Twitter comments.
Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera responded to former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who had replied to one of the tweets Trump retweeted from Rivera.
"Gloom settling on Democrats as they realize they’ve taken their best kill shot & missed. Dems in despair. Republicans United. @realDonaldTrump survives & #Impeachment all over but the shouting," said Rivera, hopefully not literally saying that Democrats wanted to shoot or kill the president.
Lockhart responded to the comment by mocking the Fox News host, saying that he was only making the comment to help get his contract renewed.
Cartoon Chief Justice tells Susan Collins to just quit and ‘go become a lobbyist’ already
Cartoon Chief Justice John Roberts began the latest season of Stephen Colbert's animated show, which began its new season Sunday.
Facing the U.S. Senate, Roberts observed Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) dressed as a mouse.
"Oh no! Mouse in the chamber! Everybody forget this vote and run!" the cartoon senator said.
"Senator Collins, just go be a lobbyist," cartoon Roberts said.
As Roberts explained the rules to the chamber, Collins was then spotted spilling gasoline on the floor.
"Everyone, please remember, this is the United States Senate," Roberts said. "We must not degrade the sacred institution home to Strom Thurmond. Let us comport ourselves with dignity, prudence, and Senator Collins, what are you doing?"