Republicans are being 'torn and squeezed' after Bolton's book disrupts their anti-impeachment efforts: columnist

6 mins ago

On Tuesday, conservative columnist Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book is a “game changer” that “puts the squeeze” on Senate Republicans who were hoping to dispose of the impeachment trial quickly.

“If you don’t think the bombshell revelation that John Bolton’s book will say Donald Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until their government agreed to investigate Democrats has the potential to move the needle, consider the developments that ensued in its wake,” wrote Lewis. “Susan Collins suggested she would vote for witnesses, and Mitt Romney said it’s ‘increasingly likely’ other Republicans would join them. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham abruptly canceled a press conference (later, he left open the possibility that he would subpoena Bolton’s manuscript, even as he remained opposed to having Bolton testify), and Pat Toomey proposed a ‘one-for-one’ witness swap. By the end of the day Monday, Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine told NPR that he expects as many as 10 Republicans to vote for witnesses.”

“To put it simply, Republicans are being torn and squeezed,” wrote Lewis. “The problem with not allowing Bolton to testify is that it’s an absurd and indefensible stance. The problem with allowing Bolton to testify is that, even if the testimony, itself, isn’t damning, it could also snowball. I mean, if Bolton testifies, then why not Don McGahn or Rudy Giuliani or Mick Mulvaney or Mike Pompeo — especially if Bolton reveals something that might implicate them?”

“As such, voting to allow Bolton to testify — a vote that should be an obvious ‘yes’ for anyone who really wants to get to the bottom of things — is high-stakes, because it could actually snowball and, you know, get to the bottom of things,” continued Lewis. “And getting to the bottom of things is the last thing Republicans want.”

“Senate Republicans are being squeezed like never before,” concluded Lewis. “This impeachment trial just got a lot more interesting.”

'Sit this one out': Ivanka Trump's complaint about 'elites' hilariously backfires

4 mins ago

January 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump complained about coastal elites to defend her father -- and was swiftly met with furious mockery.

The White House adviser and eldest daughter of President Donald Trump shared a video clip of former Republican strategist Rick Wilson ridiculing the president's "credulous boomer rube" supporters, and complained the attack was derogatory and unfair.

"You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation's 'Real Elites' is disgusting."

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided.

GOP senators furious at White House counsel Cipollone for not alerting them about Bolton manuscript: report

26 mins ago

January 28, 2020

John Bolton's book manuscript have blown up Republican hopes for a speedy impeachment trial, and President Donald Trump's defense team conceded it was "a complication."

The former national security adviser claims Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and Senate Republicans are furious the White House apparently knew about the allegations but didn't prepare for the possibility they would leak before the trial ended, reported Axios.

