Republicans defended ‘a vile scoundrel’ who is ‘racist’ and ‘a petty tyrant’ — and it wasn’t Donald Trump

Published

59 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys were blasted for their defense of a different president on Tuesday.

“I mean, of course Trump’s lawyers are defending Andrew Johnson. Of course,” noted MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.

“Johnson was a vile scoundrel and a drunk and a racist and a petty tyrant whose presidency brought blood and shame upon this nation,” Hayes continued. “That’s the kindest characterization I could muster.”

The host linked to a 2019 piece on Johnson that he wrote for The New York Times as a book review of “The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation by Brenda Wineapple.

“The man had betrayed the cause of the war. He had desecrated the memories of the dead Union soldiers, black and white. He was, every day that he stayed in office, endangering the lives of freedmen and white unionists throughout the South. But he wasn’t impeached for any of that. He was impeached largely over the fact that he fired a secretary of war who openly hated him,” Hayes wrote.

“The true ‘high crime’ that Johnson committed was using the power of his office to promote and pursue a White Man’s Republic. That was a usurpation greater than any violation of a specific statute. And for that, Andrew Johnson deserved impeachment and removal. True then; true now,” he concluded.

