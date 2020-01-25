Quantcast
Republicans fear 2020 election wipeout if more Ukraine bombshells drop after they clear Trump of impeachment: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Thus far, nothing indicates that Senate Republicans have been persuaded to vote against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial. If any Republicans vote to remove the president, it almost certainly will not be the required 20. Indeed, many of them appear to be looking for excuses to be offended by the Democrats’ presentation.

But according to Politico, that doesn’t mean Trump and his GOP allies believe they have won just yet.

Some Republicans reportedly fear that even if Trump is acquitted in the Senate, that will not be the end of the Ukraine scandal — because Democrats will continue to hold investigation after investigation, questioning more and more people, requesting more and more documents, throughout the election cycle. And all of that could take its toll, with the public learning more and more each week.

“No one in this building believes House Democrats are done with impeachment,” one White House official told Politico, adding, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they launched a dozen more sham investigations between now and Election Day.”

Many of Trump’s allies are concerned that it will take a similar path as that which surrounded the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, where revelations about his alleged sexual misconduct and lies to Congress trickled out slowly, generating wave after wave of calls for testimony and investigation. And unlike that occasion, Democrats now control one chamber of Congress, ensuring that every investigation they want can take place.


