Republicans slapped by ex-judge for claiming to be ‘strict constructionists’ — while doing the opposite
On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Judge Nancy Gertner blaster Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for their anti-constitutional hypocrisy in opposing any effort to subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Senate impeachment trial.
“There is now a sort of question about timing more broadly, Nancy, and this impasse between the two branches where, again, there is no clear guide here,” said anchor Chris Hayes.
“Well, there is no clear guide,” said Gertner. “But you know something, the Constitution doesn’t say many things specifically. But when it talks about the Senate, it says the case shall be tried in the Senate. And the senators have to take an oath that independent of their oath as senators.”
“‘Trial’ had a specific meaning in the 18th century,” continued Gertner. “It meant witnesses. It meant an impartial jury. These were not things that were, you know, set aside comments. If you are a strict constructionist, as many of the Republicans purport to be, you would understand that trial meant witnesses, cross-examination, and oath meant an oath of impartiality as a juror would take. Bolton’s coming forward makes it clear that, you know, that maybe opens, at least raises the possibility there will be other witnesses who will come forward. I don’t think there really is justification here for not holding witnesses, not having witnesses.”
Watch below:
CNN
John Dean explains why Trump can’t use ‘executive privilege’ to shut down Bolton’s testimony
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Nixon White House counsel John Dean explained that if the Senate subpoenas former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump cannot use executive privilege to block the testimony — and drew on his own experience in Watergate.
"In fact, it occurred to me it might be an effort to block my testimony, but I was loaded for bear," said Dean. "I was prepared to say that the crime-fraud exception would preclude any kind of privilege that they could claim, and I think there's a parallel, in this situation."
"I think Bolton clearly extracted himself and denied being involved in any conspiracy, and that's the most likely offense that was involved here," continued Dean. "He also reported the activity to the White House counsel, which is exactly what you should do. They didn't take any action, but he did. So I think he is exactly a very powerful, potential witness. I don't think he particularly likes the president, and I don't think, also, he wants to be selling a book for a lot of bucks and refusing to testify."
Republicans slapped by ex-judge for claiming to be ‘strict constructionists’ — while doing the opposite
On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," former Judge Nancy Gertner blaster Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for their anti-constitutional hypocrisy in opposing any effort to subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Senate impeachment trial.
"There is now a sort of question about timing more broadly, Nancy, and this impasse between the two branches where, again, there is no clear guide here," said anchor Chris Hayes.
"Well, there is no clear guide," said Gertner. "But you know something, the Constitution doesn't say many things specifically. But when it talks about the Senate, it says the case shall be tried in the Senate. And the senators have to take an oath that independent of their oath as senators."
Breaking Banner
Psychiatrist explains Trump’s admiration for dictators: ‘It comes from the lack of proper parenting’
The fragile psychological state of President Donald Trump and his supporters was explained by a prominent forensic psychiatrist at the Yale University School of Medicine on Monday.
Dr. Bandy Lee was interviewed on "The Ralph Nader Hour" radio show.
Lee was the editor of the 2017 book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, in which 27 mental health professionals weighed in on Trump.
"Dr. Lee, what do you make of his affinity for dictators around the world?" Nader asked. "He envies them, he praises them, he covers for them -- and he even alienates some of the traditional allies we have in western Europe. What's your take on that?"