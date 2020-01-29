Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Bolton urged House Dems to investigate Ukraine ambassador’s firing two days before impeachment launched

Published

13 mins ago

on

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) blew up President Donald Trump’s claims that John Bolton kept his concerns about Ukraine to himself.

The New York Democrat, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, revealed Wednesday that Bolton urged him “unprompted” in September to look into the ousting of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engel said his staff reached out to Bolton Sept. 19, about a week after he was pushed out as national security adviser, to ask if he would testify before the committee, as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had after his tenure.

Bolton and Engel spoke by phone Sept. 23 — two days before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry — and Bolton strongly implied something improper had taken place around Yovanovitch’s removal from her diplomatic post in Kyiv.

“At the time I said nothing publicly about what was a private conversation, but because this detail was relevant to the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees’ investigation into this matter, I informed my investigative colleagues,” Engel said. “It was one of the reasons we wished to hear from Ambassador Bolton, under oath, in a formal setting.”

Although Bolton appeared to support the investigation the House had already undertaken into the president’s Ukraine scheme, he refused to appear before the impeachment inquiry when invited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engel said he wanted to set the record straight now that Trump was calling Bolton’s credibility into question, and said it was “telling” that the staunchly conservative Republican was now the “target of right-wing ire.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Bolton urged House Dems to investigate Ukraine ambassador’s firing two days before impeachment launched

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) blew up President Donald Trump's claims that John Bolton kept his concerns about Ukraine to himself.

The New York Democrat, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, revealed Wednesday that Bolton urged him "unprompted" in September to look into the ousting of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham quickly scuttles press conference after being linked to Ukraine scheme

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) did not appear at a Wednesday press conference after reports linked him to a highly-controversial Ukraine scheme.

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, provided Graham with a letter lobbying for sanctions on Ukrainian officials. The letter was obtained through Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Fox News reported on Wednesday morning that Graham was expected at a press conference -- but the senator never showed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump White House sends formal threat to John Bolton — and warns him not to publish his book: CNN

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

CNN is reporting that the Trump White House has sent a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton aimed at blocking the publication of his upcoming tell-all book about his time working for the president.

The threat against Bolton marks an escalation for the Trump White House, which has resisted allowing Bolton to testify in the president's Senate impeachment trial. The president himself attacked Bolton in a tweet on Wednesday morning, and claimed that he fired him as national security adviser because he wanted to start "World War Six."

Continue Reading
 
 