Rick Perry communications with Ukrainians — and Rudy Giuliani — to be publicly released: report
The Department of Energy will be turning over public records detailing for Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s communications with Ukrainians and Rudy Giuliani.
American Oversight, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group, announced that they had come to agreement with the Department over their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation.
“The Department of Energy agreed to make the first production of records on Jan. 28, 2020, prioritizing Perry’s and [former Chief of Staff Brian] McCormack’s communications as well as records related to the delegation. Subsequent productions are scheduled for Feb. 4 and March 16,” the group explained.
