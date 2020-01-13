Quantcast
Rick Perry communications with Ukrainians — and Rudy Giuliani — to be publicly released: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Energy will be turning over public records detailing for Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s communications with Ukrainians and Rudy Giuliani.

American Oversight, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group, announced that they had come to agreement with the Department over their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation.

“The Department of Energy agreed to make the first production of records on Jan. 28, 2020, prioritizing Perry’s and [former Chief of Staff Brian] McCormack’s communications as well as records related to the delegation. Subsequent productions are scheduled for Feb. 4 and March 16,” the group explained.

Trump activist stole Social Security benefits from her mother with dementia — and is headed to jail

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's far-right MAGA activists is headed to jail after being caught defrauding Social Security.

Commentator Karyn Turk scored tens of thousands of dollars from her mother's social security benefits and pleaded guilty in September. It's an ironic twist because Trump's 2020 budget would have slashed Social Security, but Democrats blocked it.

Right Wing Watch noted that Turk was sentenced last week. After spending one month in prison she'll then spend five months under house arrest.

Leading Republican does not want to ‘infect the Senate trial’ with Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

With Speaker Nancy Pelosi poised transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the United States Senate, all eyes are on who each side will choose as impeachment managers for the Senate trial.

The managers are akin to the lawyers sitting at the defense and prosecution tables during a criminal trial -- they are the participants allowed to argue on behalf of the White House and the House of Representatives.

Trump allies have considered selecting impeachment managers from among the combative members of the House Republican caucus who interrupted impeachment proceedings during the inquiry phase: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

McConnell afraid GOP doesn’t have enough votes to dismiss impeachment charges against Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was once confident he could get rid of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. As more information becomes available, however, that doesn't appear to be the case.

A CNN report explained Monday that despite Trump's urging, forcing senators to vote against a fair trial would put Republicans up for reelection in danger of losing their seats.

At the same time, the polling isn't in Trump's favor. As CNN's Manu Raju explained, the new Quinnipiac University showed that 51 percent of voters support impeachment, while 46 percent believe he should be convicted and removed from office. A full 66 percent of Americans want John Bolton to testify, which shows alarming support for a fair trial with witnesses.

