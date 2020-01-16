Rick Perry latest official implicated by Lev Parnas as Maddow airs Day Two of her blockbuster interview

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry became the third member of Trump’s cabinet to be implicated in the Ukraine scandal by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

The accusation came on Day Two of the airing of Rachel Maddow’s blockbuster interview.

On Wednesday night, Parnas implicated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr. He also implicated Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

