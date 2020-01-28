Rick Wilson buries Pam Bondi for ‘laughable and shallow’ impeachment defense designed to dazzle Trump

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson leveled former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for her defense of Donald Trump on Monday — which turned into a diatribe against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Speaking with host Willie Geist, Wilson also brought up accusations of political corruption against Bondi who dropped a Florida state lawsuit against Trump before he became president after a PAC associated with her received a substantial political donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is also one of the great master fantasies of the Trump campaign, make Hunter Biden a major issue in the 2020 election and Pam Bondi played to one audience, and that was Fox and Trump. That’s all they cared about,” he explained. “That’s all they were trying to accomplish, and, look, she goes way back with Donald Trump; left office under a cloud when she left the office of attorney general in Florida, because she had taken basically a $25,000 bribe from Donald Trump about Trump University and dropped the lawsuit in Florida.”

“He [Trump] likes that kind of 1 millimeter deep shallow presentation, and she delivered in spades in that regard, but it was a laughable example of how she was you know, reading from the Trump script that requires you to suspend logic,” he continued. “The ability to read a timeline on a calendar and the ability to look at the global dislike for this guy who was part of the cancer of corruption in Ukraine as opposed to the people that replaced him and trying to clean it up.”

Watch below: