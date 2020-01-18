Quantcast
Connect with us

Rod Rosenstein’s legal defense in lawsuits from Strzok and Page won’t hold up under oath: legal experts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rod Rosenstein

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein claimed responsibility for the release of text messages between then-FBI attorney Lisa Page and then-FBI official Peter Strzok.

Emails released in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) revealed the highly unusual release by Sarah Isgur Flores, who at the time was the spokesperson for Trump’s Department of Justice (she is now overseeing CNN’s 2020 election coverage).

ADVERTISEMENT

Flores instructed reporters to not cite the release of the documents to the Depart of Justice.

Both Strzok and Page have filed separate lawsuits against DOJ for the release of the text messages. In a legal brief filed late Friday, Rosenstein filed an affidavit claiming responsibility for the release.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the text messages are proof of a deep state conspiracy against his 2016 campaign — even though he won.

At a campaign rally, Trump made up a fictionalized transcript of the messages, which he acted out on stage while simulating a sex act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts doubted Rosenstein’s rationalization for the release.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who is a CNN legal analyst, didn’t think Rosenstein’s defense would hold up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rosenstein claims that he made the decision to release the Strzok-Page texts in part because it would be helpful to Strzok and Page for him to do so. This rationale doesn’t seem like it will hold up when he’s questioned under oath,” Mariotti said.

He wasn’t the only person focused on Rosenstein’s anticipated testimony under oath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can say is this: I very much look forward to Rod’s deposition,” Lisa Page herself wrote.

Walter Shaub, the former head of the office of government ethics, said the admission was proof “Rosenstein was complicit in the Trump administration’s abuses of power.”

“It’s a disturbing illustration of the ways Rosenstein and, later, Barr have politicized the Justice Department—an agency whose very name promises impartiality. The dangers of politicizing the agency administering the criminal apparatus of the state cannot be overstated,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rosenstein suffered from the same flaw of vanity that plagued Comey, only Rosenstein was a weak man controlled by the fear he displayed when he publicly groveled not to be fired by tweet,” Shaub added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump whines about ‘demeaning and belittling’ new book titled ‘A Very Stable Genius’

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists on Saturday after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

Trump lashed out at Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for their highly-anticipated new book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America, which will be released on Tuesday.

The two were on The Washington Post team that won a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Trump administration.

"Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip," Trump claimed, without offering any evidence.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment managers release trial memorandum detailing why Trump must be removed from office

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 18, 2020

By

House impeachment managers released an in-depth trial memorandum laying out the case for convicting President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial.

The memorandum was released by representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Val Demings (D-FL), Jason Crow (D-CO) and Sylvia Garcia (D-FL).

The document divides the argument by the House of Representatives into three points.

"The Senate should convict President Trump of abuse of power," is the first section.

"The Senate should convict President Trump of obstruction of Congress," is the second section.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

He ‘can’t understand why he is being impeached’: CNN reports Trump is asking ’why are they doing this to me?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly "distracted" by impeachment while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago as the United States Senate trial begins.

"A source close to the White House who speaks to Donald Trump regularly said the President has appeared 'distracted' by the impeachment trial that begins on Tuesday, telling people around him Friday night at Mar-a-Lago that he 'can't understand why he is impeached,'" CNN's Jim Acosta reported Saturday. "'Why are they doing this to me,' the source quoted Trump as saying repeatedly."

Continue Reading
 
 