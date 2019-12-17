Lisa Page rips Trump for ‘simulated sex act’ at campaign rally during Maddow interview

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” conducted the first televised interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Tuesday.
Page broke her silence about the target of President Donald Trump during an interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.
Maddow asked Page why she chose to come forward.
“Honestly, I wasn’t planning to and i didn’t want to,” Page replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
“When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it’s not getting better and being quiet isn’t making this go away,” she explained. “And this wasn’t working for me anymore.”
She also talked about Trump’s campaign rally in her interview with The Daily Beast.
“Not to mention, you know, his truly reprehensible, degrading stunt at his rally, in which he used my name to simulate an orgasm. And I don’t ever know when the president’s going to attack next. And when it happens, it can still sort of upend my day. You don’t really get used to it,” she explained.
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump spent the night before impeachment tweeting total lies, political attacks, and debunked conspiracy theories as he prepared to be only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
Trump began by talking about his widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before 11 p.m. eastern.
"Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today," Trump claimed. "She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long - and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign."
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" conducted the first televised interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Tuesday.
Page broke her silence about the target of President Donald Trump during an interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.
Maddow asked Page why she chose to come forward.
"Honestly, I wasn't planning to and i didn't want to," Page replied.
"When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it's not getting better and being quiet isn't making this go away," she explained. "And this wasn't working for me anymore."