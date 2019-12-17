Quantcast
Connect with us

Lisa Page rips Trump for ‘simulated sex act’ at campaign rally during Maddow interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” conducted the first televised interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Tuesday.

Page broke her silence about the target of President Donald Trump during an interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.

Maddow asked Page why she chose to come forward.

“Honestly, I wasn’t planning to and i didn’t want to,” Page replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it’s not getting better and being quiet isn’t making this go away,” she explained. “And this wasn’t working for me anymore.”

She also talked about Trump’s campaign rally in her interview with The Daily Beast.

“Not to mention, you know, his truly reprehensible, degrading stunt at his rally, in which he used my name to simulate an orgasm. And I don’t ever know when the president’s going to attack next. And when it happens, it can still sort of upend my day. You don’t really get used to it,” she explained.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suffered a late night meltdown on the eve of impeachment vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent the night before impeachment tweeting total lies, political attacks, and debunked conspiracy theories as he prepared to be only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Trump began by talking about his widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before 11 p.m. eastern.

"Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today," Trump claimed. "She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long - and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Comedian turns Trump’s crazy letter to Pelosi into an audio book — with commentary

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized for an "unhinged" letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter is only six-pages, making it easy to read.

Comedian Anthony Atamanuik thought some people might prefer to hear the audio book version of the letter, which he recorded and posted on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lisa Page rips Trump for ‘simulated sex act’ at campaign rally during Maddow interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" conducted the first televised interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Tuesday.

Page broke her silence about the target of President Donald Trump during an interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.

Maddow asked Page why she chose to come forward.

"Honestly, I wasn't planning to and i didn't want to," Page replied.

"When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it's not getting better and being quiet isn't making this go away," she explained. "And this wasn't working for me anymore."

Continue Reading
 
 