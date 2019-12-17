Lisa Page rips Trump for ‘simulated sex act’ at campaign rally during Maddow interview

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” conducted the first televised interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Tuesday.

Page broke her silence about the target of President Donald Trump during an interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.

Maddow asked Page why she chose to come forward.

“Honestly, I wasn’t planning to and i didn’t want to,” Page replied.

“When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it’s not getting better and being quiet isn’t making this go away,” she explained. “And this wasn’t working for me anymore.”

She also talked about Trump’s campaign rally in her interview with The Daily Beast.

“Not to mention, you know, his truly reprehensible, degrading stunt at his rally, in which he used my name to simulate an orgasm. And I don’t ever know when the president’s going to attack next. And when it happens, it can still sort of upend my day. You don’t really get used to it,” she explained.

Watch: