Roger Stone associate admitted to Mueller he believed his own lies about the cover-up: report

One of the new revelations from the latest tranche of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as part of a BuzzFeed News Freedom of Information Act lawsuit concerns Jerome Corsi, a key associate of convicted Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Corsi, according to the memos, was interviewed five times by Mueller’s team, and in the last interview he “apologized it had taken him so long to come to terms with the truth,” and it was because “he needed to admit to himself that he was lying … he had been lying to himself to believe his own cover story.”

Before the Mueller investigation threw him into public scrutiny, Corsi was known mainly as a promoter of the “Birther” conspiracy theory surrounding President Barack Obama’s national origin — a topic that he told officials Trump, himself a notorious Birther, had called him to discuss six times.

Ultimately, Corsi played a big role in helping investigators learn about the Trump campaign’s backchannels to WikiLeaks, and confirmed that he told his associates to try to reach WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange immediately before the exposure of Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape bragging about assaulting women. “Corsi said the pressure was enormous and recalled telling the board the tape was coming soon.”