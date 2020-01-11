Rudy Giuliani blasts Mike Pompeo on Fox News — demands Trump’s State Department ‘wake up’ on Iran

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney blasted his Secretary of State for his administration’s foreign policy on Fox News on Saturday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by former Judge Jeanine Pirro about the protests in Iran.

Trump’s defense attorney suggested that the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would remain in power because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asleep at the wheel.

“Iran is on the brink of being overthrown if our State Department would wake up!” Giuliani declared.

“Would wake up!” he repeated.

