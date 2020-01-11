Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani blasts Mike Pompeo on Fox News — demands Trump’s State Department ‘wake up’ on Iran

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney blasted his Secretary of State for his administration’s foreign policy on Fox News on Saturday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by former Judge Jeanine Pirro about the protests in Iran.

Trump’s defense attorney suggested that the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would remain in power because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asleep at the wheel.

“Iran is on the brink of being overthrown if our State Department would wake up!” Giuliani declared.

“Would wake up!” he repeated.

Watch:

Trump was trolled on Twitter — in Farsi — by Kellyanne Conway’s husband

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump addressed the people of Iran using the president's favorite social media platform on Saturday.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted. “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

The president also repeated his message in Farsi.

Iran ‘dispersed’ protesters — and arrested UK envoy Rob Macaire: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Iran said Saturday it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, in an abrupt about-turn after initially denying Western claims it was struck by a missile.

President Hassan Rouhani said a military probe into the tragedy had found "missiles fired due to human error" brought down the Boeing 737, calling it an "unforgivable mistake".

At a student protest to pay tribute to the crash victims on Saturday, Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain's ambassador to Tehran, in what the British government called a violation of international law. He was later released.

