Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani goes nuts on ‘BACKSTABBER’ and ‘LIAR’ John Bolton in latest crazed tweet

Published

24 mins ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday delivered an angry tweet attacking former Trump national security adviser John Bolton after an explosive new report claimed that the president had ordered Bolton to push the Ukrainian government to help Giuliani dig up dirt on his political opponents.

In his tweet, a bitter Giuliani bemoaned the fact that he and Bolton used to be friends before Bolton supposedly betrayed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I considered John Bolton a friend,” the former New York mayor wrote. “During my investigation, uncovering massive Democrat corruption in Ukraine, he never “complained” to me. Now he says he did to Pompeo. If he did, he’s a BACKSTABBER. If he didn’t he’s a LIAR.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Bolton’s upcoming book claims Trump instructed him to call up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and ask him to work with Giuliani, who was leading the effort to dig up dirt on Biden. Bolton writes that he never called Zelensky.

Bolton also writes that multiple Trump allies and officials were in the room when the president made his request, including Giuliani, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and attorney Pat Cipollone, who is now defending the president at his Senate impeachment trial.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani goes nuts on ‘BACKSTABBER’ and ‘LIAR’ John Bolton in latest crazed tweet

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday delivered an angry tweet attacking former Trump national security adviser John Bolton after an explosive new report claimed that the president had ordered Bolton to push the Ukrainian government to help Giuliani dig up dirt on his political opponents.

In his tweet, a bitter Giuliani bemoaned the fact that he and Bolton used to be friends before Bolton supposedly betrayed him.

"I considered John Bolton a friend," the former New York mayor wrote. "During my investigation, uncovering massive Democrat corruption in Ukraine, he never “complained” to me. Now he says he did to Pompeo. If he did, he’s a BACKSTABBER. If he didn’t he’s a LIAR."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP farmer who voted for Trump mocks the president for saying farmers will end up in hell if he’s not re-elected

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former GOP county chair who operates a soybean farm in Ohio took some shots at Donald Trump after he told Iowa rally attendees that their farms would go to hell if he is not re-elected in November this year.

"They don’t care about the farmers," the president told the crowd in Des Moines. "You should love Trump, with what I've done. We're going to win the great state of Iowa, and it's going to be a historic landslide, and, if we don't win, your farms are going to hell, I can tell you right now. 'Sell, sell,' they'll be saying. 'Sell!'"

Speaking with host Anderson Cooper, Chris Gibbs who is also considering a run against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as an independent, all but rolled his eyes at the president's comments.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Bolton: ‘Mr. Trump also repeatedly made national security decisions contrary to American interests’

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The startling facts keep tumbling out of the manuscript former national security adviser John Bolton intends to publish in March.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Mike Schmidt, quoted pieces of the Bolton manuscript Friday revealing that the president frequently doesn't put American interest first.

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1223327380586094592

"Mr. Bolton wrote, describing a pervasive sense of alarm among top advisers about the president’s choices," said the Times. "Mr. Bolton expressed concern to others in the administration that the president was effectively granting favors to autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Xi Jinping of China."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image