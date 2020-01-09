Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani uncorks bizarre rant that demands Trump’s impeachment be ‘declared illegal’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday popped up on Twitter to uncork yet another rant against the president’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

In his latest tweet, the former New York mayor demanded that the entire impeachment be declared unlawful via some unexplained legal mechanism that appears nowhere in the United States Constitution.

“If this impeachment is not declared illegal it would remove the constitutional limitation of crimes on the power to impeach,” Giuliani wrote. “It would allow the House to impeach for policy differences or political leverage. It would prevent a future president to raise any challenge to the most illegal, overbroad subpoena from any of the multitude of congressional committees and sub-committees. Anytime Congress disagrees, it could charge abuse of power.”

In reality, impeaching a president does not necessitate proving that the president committed a specific crime, as the language in the Constitution is intentionally vague about what does and does not constitute an impeachment offense.

In fact, the second article of impeachment against former President Richard Nixon was for abuse of power, which is the same charge leveled against Trump in the first article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives last year.

Additionally, Trump is not being impeached for “policy differences,” but because he allegedly used both the promise of an Oval Office visit and the delivery of military aid to coerce the Ukrainian government to investigate his prospective 2020 political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

