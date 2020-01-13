Russia has launched ‘a full-on attack on our 2020 elections’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence chief
The former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that Russia has launched a “full-on attack” on American democracy to try and help President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.
Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” about the bombshell New York Times report that Russia had hacked Burisma, the Ukrainian company at the center of far-right conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
The host played a clip of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff telling Rachel Maddow that he only learned of the Burisma attack by reading the newspaper — and had not been briefed by the U.S. intelligence community.
“Make no mistake, this is a full-on attack on our 2020 elections,” Figliuzzi declared.
“This should surprise no one, we were told this was going to happen and it is playing out,” he explained.
“The message here is that they can do this at will and they don’t expect any pushback or sanctions because of it,”
Watch:
2020 Election
Russia has launched ‘a full-on attack on our 2020 elections’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence chief
The former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that Russia has launched a "full-on attack" on American democracy to try and help President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.
Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC's "The Last Word" about the bombshell New York Times report that Russia had hacked Burisma, the Ukrainian company at the center of far-right conspiracy theories about Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
2020 Election
Intel chair was shocked to learn of Russian hacking of Burisma in the NYT — instead of being briefed
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told Rachel Maddow that the United States intelligence committee had not briefed him about a bombshell new report that Russian operatives have hacked Burisma, the Ukranian gas company where Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, worked.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared Monday on "The Rachel Maddow Show."
"We're going to start by finding out what our intel agencies know about this. I have to say, Rachel, I'm a bit distressed to see this for the first time in a newspaper report," Schiff said.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders refutes claims made by CNN about meeting with Elizabeth Warren
Amid fresh warnings that progressives in the U.S. should be on guard against efforts by the corporate media to sow division between the Warren and Sanders campaigns, CNN came under fire Monday afternoon after publishing an unsubstantiated hit piece that cited anonymous sources—not even in the room at the time—claiming Bernie Sanders privately told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.
Sanders told CNN in "an aggressive, on the record pushback" that the claims where absolutely false. Kristen Orthman, the Warren campaign's communication director, on the other hand, declined to comment for the story by CNN political correspondent MJ Lee.