Russia has launched ‘a full-on attack on our 2020 elections’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence chief

The former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that Russia has launched a “full-on attack” on American democracy to try and help President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.

Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” about the bombshell New York Times report that Russia had hacked Burisma, the Ukrainian company at the center of far-right conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The host played a clip of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff telling Rachel Maddow that he only learned of the Burisma attack by reading the newspaper — and had not been briefed by the U.S. intelligence community.

“Make no mistake, this is a full-on attack on our 2020 elections,” Figliuzzi declared.

“This should surprise no one, we were told this was going to happen and it is playing out,” he explained.

“The message here is that they can do this at will and they don’t expect any pushback or sanctions because of it,”

