‘Schiff just shredded Dershowitz’: House manager praised for skill in taking down Trump’s lawyer

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) was praised on Wednesday for his skill in debunking an argument from defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Schiff asked senators to consider if roles were reversed and imagine if then-President Barack Obama had told Vladimir Putin that he would withhold aid to Ukraine in return for an investigation into Mitt Romney, who challenged him in the 2012 election before joining the Senate after the 2018 midterms.

Schiff points out that if Obama had asked Medvedev to investigate Romney on a hot mic, Republicans would've impeached him faster than you can say "emails" pic.twitter.com/wMmfuoR2L9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2020



Schiff’s answer was praised online, here’s some of what people were saying:

Adams Schiff with a perfect answer to Alan Dershowitz’s “shoe test.” President Obama would have been quickly impeached if he asked Russia to announce an investigation of Mitt Romney in exchange for withholding aid to Ukraine. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 29, 2020

Schiff has murdered Dershowitz just now. Call an ambulance. — Wajahat "Some Muslim…I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2020

Schiff just shredded Dershowitz. with Obama analogy. Best answer so far. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) January 29, 2020

The Dershowitz answer and Schiff response was the most revealing exchange so far. Dershowitz argued for unfettered presidential power to use foreign policy to swing elections against their opponents. Would mean a whole lot of things are permissible, as Schiff points out… — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 29, 2020

FWIW, that Schiff response to Dershowitz was a fairly good summation of a major point under debated. This quid pro quo vs all quid pro quos. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 29, 2020

Schiff just destroyed Dershowitz’s ridiculous argument. Which wasn’t difficult. #TrumpImpeachment — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) January 29, 2020

Schiff rebuts Dershowitz: "All quid pro quos are not the same. Some are legitimate and some are corrupt, and you don’t need to be a mind reader to find out which is which. For one thing, you can ask John Bolton." — Tom McCarthy (@TeeMcSee) January 29, 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff pushes back on argument by Trump attorney that "abuse of power" is not an impeachable offense, saying that is "the most dangerous argument of all." "Even 60-year-old Alan Dershowitz doesn't agree with 81-year-old Alan Dershowitz." https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/aOJJHq0myT — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine https://t.co/GxyRUN6ovL — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 29, 2020