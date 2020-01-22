Quantcast
‘Schumer is the Devil!’ Screaming pro-Trump protester storms the Senate gallery before being seized by Capitol police

Published

34 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, during the second night of arguments in the impeachment trial, the Senate chamber was startled by a screaming protester — evidently opposed to removal of President Donald Trump — charging the gallery before being seized and thrown out by Capitol police.

The protester, who reportedly was shouting about abortion and calling on senators to dismiss the charges, was ordered ejected from the chamber by Chief Justice John Roberts. He continued to shout as he was being removed from the premises.

Listen to the incident here:

