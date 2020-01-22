‘Schumer is the Devil!’ Screaming pro-Trump protester storms the Senate gallery before being seized by Capitol police

On Wednesday, during the second night of arguments in the impeachment trial, the Senate chamber was startled by a screaming protester — evidently opposed to removal of President Donald Trump — charging the gallery before being seized and thrown out by Capitol police.

The protester, who reportedly was shouting about abortion and calling on senators to dismiss the charges, was ordered ejected from the chamber by Chief Justice John Roberts. He continued to shout as he was being removed from the premises.

A protester just burst into the Senate gallery, Gallery 5, across chamber from the dais, yelling something like “Jesus Christ! They’re trying to overturn the election!” Capitol Police instantly grabbed him and pulled him out to the hall. Yelling continued. #impeachmenttrial — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) January 22, 2020

OMG!! The scariest thing just happened. A protester stormed onto the balcony while Hakeem Jeffries was addressing the Senate. “Jesus Christ would…” he yelled, before Capitol police pulled him out. Everyone visibly started, including me! — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) January 22, 2020

Group of Capitol Police officers just wrestled a loud protester to the ground on 3rd floor of Senate chamber, walked him away in cuffs. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take pics/vids in this area. He kept screaming about “abortion,” “Schumer” & to “dismiss the articles.” — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) January 22, 2020

Here’s what @nytimes says about the impeachment heckler: “Schumer is the devil,” the protester yelled as he was led away outside the chamber. “They support abortion.” Staff members are indicating that he is a known protester. — Nancy Daly (@Nancy_Daly) January 22, 2020

Listen to the incident here:

While @RepJeffries is speaking, a protester can be heard in the Senate chamber Chief Justice: “The sergent-in-arms will return the chamber to order” Watch live — https://t.co/TpxsAFRQQc pic.twitter.com/gHOGXONJX2 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2020