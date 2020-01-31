Schumer warns GOP senators ‘the truth will come out’ — minutes before Bolton’s latest bombshell

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presciently warned his Republican colleagues to consider what the public would eventually learn about President Donald Trump if they voted to end the impeachment trial without witnesses.

Schumer delivered a statement just minutes before the New York Times reported that Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton for assistance with his pressure scheme against Ukraine — and White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney witnessed the request.

“My Republican colleagues should think about that before they vote today,” Schumer said. “The truth will eventually come out.”

“We could vote to see the truth in this trial, or it could come out in a few weeks or a few months,” he added, “and on that day, every Republican who voted to hide the truth in an impeachment trial of the president will have to answer for it.”