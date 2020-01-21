SCOTUS grants Trump his ObamaCare wish – will not review case to kill health care law before election
The U.S. Supreme Court has just given President Donald Trump and Republicans their wish. A case brought by red state Republican attorneys general and backed by President Trump and his administration found ObamaCare unconstitutional. Democrats want the nation’s top court to take it up but Republicans don’t want to face voters before the 2020 election if they win and ObamaCare is voided.
Democrats asked the Supreme Court to take the case now. The Court Tuesday morning refused. Had the Supreme Court taken the case it either would have strengthened ObamaCare, or voided it. Either way, Republicans would have paid at the polls.
Now Republicans, who are working hard to destroy ObamaCare, will not have to face voters on the issue until after the election.
President Trump, who repeatedly has lied to the American people, is claiming he is working to protect people with pre-existing conditions, while actively supporting the Republican case that could be the end of ObamaCare, and thus, protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
2020 Election
Trump faces a swing state voter revolt because he failed on jobs: former adviser Gary Cohn
In a deep dive into Donald Trump's three-year record of economic policies -- and how they may impact the 2020 re-election if he is still on the ballot -- one of his former economic advisers admits that his failure to make a dent in unemployment in the midwest may come back to bite him at the polls.
According to Politico's report, "President Donald Trump launches into the fourth year of his presidency this week with some strong economic numbers to support his case for reelection: Unemployment is low, job growth remains solid, wages are rising and the stock market is soaring.
2020 Election
Warren reveals more endorsements from former Castro, O’Rourke supporters
The Massachusetts U.S. senator's latest endorsements come from four state lawmakers who represent O’Rourke's native El Paso and previously supported him or Castro.
The battle for former supporters of Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke is continuing apace as Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveils a fresh round of endorsements from Texas lawmakers.
2020 Election
Pence keeping his head down and plotting his own presidential future as Trump goes on trial: report
According to a report at Politico, Vice President Mike Pence hopes to keep his distance from the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump in the hopes he doesn't get swept up in it and cripple his own presidential aspirations.
With the president's impeachment set to begin on Tuesday -- as lawmakers debate the rules set forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- Pence will attempt to stay on the sidelines, going so far as to head overseas to meet with the Pope as the historic trial begins.