Selective Service website crashed by people worrying about being drafted to fight in Iran war

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani has young men in America worried about being drafted for a new war in the Middle East, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Federal law requires all men aged 18 to 25 to register with the Selective Service System, but there has not been a draft since 1973.

“Historically, only men have been eligible for the draft. But the question of whether to register women has gained traction in recent years, as women have taken on broader roles within the military,” The Times noted. “In 2015, the Pentagon opened up all combat jobs to women. Last year, a federal judge in Houston ruled that excluding women from the draft was unconstitutional.”

The newspaper said fears of a new war are “spiking anxiety among many Americans.”

On Friday, there was a rush of interest in the Selective Service System.

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time,” Selective Service tweeted.

“If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue,” the agency suggested.

“We appreciate your patience,” they added.

