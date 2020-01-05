Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon official refutes Trump over list of ‘52 targets’ in Iran: ‘No list adds up to that number’

Published

1 hour ago

on

A senior U.S. military official doesn’t appear to be aware of what President Donald Trump is talking about when he says there is a list of 52 Iranian targets he could strike.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump told Iran that he has a list that represents the 52 hostages taken during the crisis between 1979 and 1981. The locations are said to be cultural sites important to the Iranian people.

ADVERTISEMENT

A TIME report on Iraq deciding to vote American soldiers out of the country, interviewed a U.S. military official who said he was unfamiliar with the list.

“There are different lists, depending on the nature of the possible targets — missile bases, nuclear facilities, naval bases, airfields, et cetera — but I don’t know of a list that adds up to that number or one that includes cultural or historic sites like Persepolis,” he said.

According to a CNN report, two senior officials said that there is “widespread opposition within the administration to targeting cultural sites in Iran,” if Trump decides to retaliate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing rallies people like the deliberate destruction of beloved cultural sites. Whether ISIS’s destruction of religious monuments or the burning of the Leuven Library in WWI, history shows targeting locations giving civilization meaning is not only immoral but self-defeating,” one official told CNN.

“The Persian people hold a deeply influential and beautiful history of poetry, logic, art and science. Iran’s leaders do not live up to that history. But America would be better served by leaders who embrace Persian culture, not threaten to destroy it,” the source said.

“Consistent with laws and norms of armed conflict, we would respect Iranian culture,” a second senior U.S. official told CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional official who worked with the Trump and Obama administrations explained that “as a nation,” the United States military “do not attack the cultural sites of any adversary.”

Read the full report at CNN and TIME.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump officials begged Iraq not to vote to kick soldiers out: report

Published

1 min ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Iraq's parliament voted to tell the United States military they had to leave Iraq after bombing Iranian targets in their country two weeks ago and after the decision to go after Iran.

According to Axios, President Donald Trump's administration worked to try and persuade Iraqi officials not to force out the military, two officials and an Iraqi government official told the site.

"I think it would be inconvenient for us, but it would be catastrophic for Iraq," a U.S. official familiar with the effort said. "It's our concern that Iraq would take a short-term decision that would have catastrophic long-term implications for the country and its security."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon official refutes Trump over list of ‘52 targets’ in Iran: ‘No list adds up to that number’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

A senior U.S. military official doesn't appear to be aware of what President Donald Trump is talking about when he says there is a list of 52 Iranian targets he could strike.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump told Iran that he has a list that represents the 52 hostages taken during the crisis between 1979 and 1981. The locations are said to be cultural sites important to the Iranian people.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s own White House website explains he can’t declare war

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump essentially declared war via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. He told Congress he was under no legal obligation to inform Congress that he was going to strike Iran or any other military actions.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160

But Trump's own White House website explains that declaring war is not something the president can do.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image