Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s evolving story about ‘imminent threat’ against 4 embassies: ‘What if they were Embassy Suites?’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, late-night comedian Seth Meyers laid into President Donald Trump’s shifting set of excuses for why Iran posed an “imminent threat” that required the elimination of general Qassim Suleimani, claiming that he was “borrowing straight from George W. Bush’s playbook.”

Meyers made fun of Trump’s claim that he didn’t have time to notify House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of his use of war powers without congressional approval, because she’s “not operating with a full deck.” “She’s not operating with a full deck? You’re operating with a pair of deuces and that card that has the rules on it!” he said.

The threat, Meyers argued, has devolved from an “imminent attack,” to “what is days or weeks?” as if they are confused characters “from a French film.” But furthermore, he said, the key reason we know the threat doesn’t exist is that Trump is saying, “trust me, it exists,” like a magician whose rabbit “chewed a hole” through his hat.

Meyers also noted how Trump changed his claim, suggesting that four U.S. embassies were under threat, but failing to provide any evidence, name the embassies, or even inform said embassies of the threat. “What if they were Embassy Suites?” he suggested Trump might say next.

Ultimately, Meyers concluded, the whole episode had parallels to the shaky rationale used by President George W. Bush to justify the invasion of Iraq, which — as he showed in several video clips — also relied on the president repeatedly changing his story but still demanding the American people take his word for it. “Fool me once, shame on, shame on you,” said Bush in one of the clips. “Fool me, can’t get fooled again!”

“There’s an old saying in Texas,” said Meyers. “Give a man a fish, and then he has a fish!”

Watch the full episode below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
