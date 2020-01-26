SNL imagines Alan Dershowitz and Mitt Romney in hell during impeachment trial sketch

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”

The skit began with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) meeting with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) about impeachment.

They were then joined by Alan Dershowitz, who spoke of his previous clients, Jeff Epstein, O.J. Simpson and Claus von Bülow.

But Dershowitz suffered a heart attack and met the devil in hell, where he was reunited with Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell then showed up and thanked the devil for teaching him “that thing with Merrick Garland.”