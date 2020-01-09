Quantcast
Connect with us

Stephanie Grisham ducks offer of $175,000 to kids charity in exchange for 1 hour press conference: CNN’s Tapper

Published

1 min ago

on

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham — who has yet to hold one press conference since taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders — sidestepped an offer of $175,000 to a charity benefiting children in return for taking questions from the White House press corps for one hour.

Author Don Winslow made the initial offer to Grisham of $100,000 only to have fellow novelist Stephen King pitch in another $75,000, with the money slated to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Winslow wrote, ” To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham I’m upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room.”

Pressed on the offer, CNN’s Tapper said Grisham told him, “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do? Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.”Tapper added, in a separate tweet, “(And yes I have pointed out to Ms. Grisham that in 2012, Trump offered $5 million to the charity of President Obama’s choice if he released his college and passport records.”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka knowingly defrauded condo buyers — and wriggled out of prosecution: New book

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's two eldest children knowingly took part in a fraud scheme to sell luxury condominiums, according to a new book about the family's business.

The family's dealings around the Trump SoHo project fell under criminal investigation, which was dropped in 2011, but the new book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps And The Marriage Of Money And Power reveals email correspondence that appears to show Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump engaged in fraud, reported The Guardian.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell will never let Trump be impeached — here’s why

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

In a sharply observed piece for the New York Times, longtime columnist Gail Collins points out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the de facto president of the United States -- which would probably come as a surprise to Donald Trump -- and he has no incentive to see Trump ousted and his own power diminished.

Delving into the motivation of the Kentucky Republican who has been working hand-in-hand with the White House to formulate how to make the impeachment trial either go away or be rushed through the GOP-controlled Senate that is already committed to acquit the president, Collins suggests McConnell would rather see Trump in the Oval Office than Vice President Mike Pence.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner rushes to talk down Mike Lee after Republican says he’ll support check on Trump’s war powers

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Wednesday furiously unleashed on President Donald Trump's administration for their briefing on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. The briefing went so poorly that Lee decided he would support the Democrats' bill to check the president's ability to go to war with Iran.

According to The Daily Mail, top Trump aide Jared Kushner spoke with Lee Wednesday night, trying to get him not to support the Democratic bill.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image