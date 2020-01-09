Stephanie Grisham ducks offer of $175,000 to kids charity in exchange for 1 hour press conference: CNN’s Tapper

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham — who has yet to hold one press conference since taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders — sidestepped an offer of $175,000 to a charity benefiting children in return for taking questions from the White House press corps for one hour.

Author Don Winslow made the initial offer to Grisham of $100,000 only to have fellow novelist Stephen King pitch in another $75,000, with the money slated to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Winslow wrote, ” To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham I’m upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room.”

Pressed on the offer, CNN’s Tapper said Grisham told him, “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do? Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.”Tapper added, in a separate tweet, “(And yes I have pointed out to Ms. Grisham that in 2012, Trump offered $5 million to the charity of President Obama’s choice if he released his college and passport records.”

You can see the tweets below:

I asked @PressSec about this offer to give $175k to @StJude if she holds a press briefing. Her response: “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do? Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.” https://t.co/Hrdh4PiJv8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

(And yes I have pointed out to Ms. Grisham that in 2012, Trump offered $5 million to the charity of President Obama’s choice if he released his college and passport records.)https://t.co/pyVrhlZGmp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 9, 2020