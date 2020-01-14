Struggling Hong Kong theme park to end dolphin shows
A struggling Hong Kong theme park has said it will end its controversial dolphin and sea lion shows but will continue to allow visitors to hug a dolphin, drawing criticism from animal rights groups.
Ocean Park said on Monday it would replace the daily shows at its flagship enclosure with “underwater viewing opportunities” for visitors.
“Under the new plan, the Ocean Wonder show will cease,” said Leo Kung, chairman of Ocean Park.
However, the park said it would continue to allow visitors to pay to feed and pose with the dolphins in the water.
Ocean Park’s captive animal shows and dolphin-petting activities have long been criticised by the animal rights community.
Dolphins suffer physically and mentally from life in captivity, according to the Born Free Foundation which also says on its website that physical interactions with the public are “highly stressful” for the animals.
“Ocean Park’s decision to end its dolphin shows but to keep the animals as a tourist gimmick is a missed ethical and financial opportunity,” said Jason Baker, vice president of PETA.
Hong Kong non-profit organisation Animal Rights Education said in a Facebook statement the move was an important step, but urged the park to gradually end marine animal captivity.
According to the park’s annual report, it had 7,600 animals including 63 marine mammals, 59 terrestrial mammals, 454 birds and others.
The amusement park has suffered an “unprecedented steep decline” in visitors of more than 30 percent since pro-democracy protests broke out in the financial hub last summer, the South China Morning Post recently reported.
Hong Kong’s government is planning to help the park with a HK$10.6 billion (US$1.4 billion) cash injection.
Aside from replacing the Ocean Theatre, the park also aims to add 26 new rides as part of a plan to transform it into an adventure-themed attraction.
Harry, Meghan criticized after royal crisis summit
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan faced fresh criticism on Tuesday in the wake an emergency royal meeting to discuss their shock announcement to step back from frontline royal duties.
British newspapers raked over Tuesday's meeting at which Queen Elizabeth II agreed to allow the young couple to split their time between Canada and the UK until a solution was found.
"It means only one thing -- Harry and Meghan have won!" royal commentator Philip Dampier wrote in the Daily Express. "They metaphorically held a gun to her head and she has given in."
The Sun tabloid's editorial said: "Our Queen's surrender to the petulant, selfish demands of Harry and Meghan may prove the biggest mistake of her reign.
Trump-loving National Enquirer officials knew they were committing ‘electoral fraud’ during frantic Stormy Daniels negotiations: report
In an excerpt from their book "The Fixers: The Bottom-Feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President," authors Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld reveal executives at American Media’s National Enquirer were well aware that they were about to commit fraud as they were negotiating the price to "catch and kill" adult film star Stormy Daniels' story of her affair with Donald Trump.
Rupert Murdoch’s son rips Fox News for pushing falsehoods about Australian wildfires
Rupert Murdoch's younger son and his wife launched an attack on News Corporation for promoting conspiracy theories about Australia's devastating wildfires.
Columnists and broadcasters from News Corp Australia -- which dominates the country's media -- have questioned climate change's role in the fires and downplayed the devastation, and James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the family business, reported The Daily Beast.
“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” said a spokesperson for the couple. “They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”