Quantcast
Connect with us

Swing voters worry Trump attacked Iran to distract from impeachment: ‘If so, he doesn’t deserve to be president’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Swing voters expressed some concerns about President Donald Trump’s order to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani — although they’re still largely supportive of the airstrike.

A recent focus group, comprised of 11 voters from Pennsylvania who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, conducted by Engagious/FPG found some disagreement over the president’s Iran policy, reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I respect his decision,” said 51-year-old Ron B. “He’s our president. He knows more than we know and you just have to trust that it’s in the best interest of us people to do something like that.”

The session was held Monday, a day before Iran retaliated with missile strikes on an Iraq base where U.S. troops are stationed, and shows swing voters are inclined to trust Trump — for now.

“He tells it like it is,” one voter said. “He takes the bull by the horns,” said another.

But some participants are already nervous about the situation and how it’s played out so far.

“It’s time that we take care of home and stop getting ourselves involved in these other situations that we don’t need to be in,” said 72-year-old Don E.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the voters were suspicious of the president’s motivations.

“It depends on if we trust the information that he was giving us,” said 38-year-old Joe W., “or it’s just a stunt for him because of the impeachment.”

“If an all-out war, that means his information wasn’t clear and he was doing it for self-indulgent purposes, I would say,” Joe W. added. “If that was the case, he doesn’t deserve to be president. It’s not a time to be playing with the fate of the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Camerota puts GOP lawmaker on the spot by pointing out Trump’s killing of Suleimani unified Iran

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

A Republican lawmaker who fully supports Donald Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani was repeatedly put on the spot by CNN's Alisyn Camerota who kept pointing out to him that the killing has united citizens of the Middle Eastern country.

Sitting down with the "New Day" host, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) insisted that the killing was a good thing and attempted to dismiss the estimated million mourners who took to the streets in Tehran afterward.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Narcissistic douche’ Trump mocked for begging Fox News host for approval: ‘Imagine being so desperate and needy’

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump thanked a Fox News host who praised him, and social media users mocked him for seeking the broadcaster's approval.

Greg Gutfeld, who hosts a self-titled program that airs late Friday and Saturday and also appears on Fox News programs such as "The Five," praised Trump as a "game changer" and "once in a century kind of leader" in an appearance flagged Thursday night by the president's social media director Dan Scavino.

Trump thanked Gutfeld on his own Twitter account Friday morning, and sought the broadcaster's continued approval.

"Wow! Thank you Greg," Trump tweeted. "Hope I live up to your expectations."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘furious and surprised’ House lawmakers voted to curb his war-making powers: NYT’s Haberman

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, President Donald Trump is reportedly "furious" with House lawmakers who voted late Thursday to curb his war powers.

Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman said that the president is stunned that the Congress and the public are not uniformly rallying behind him.

"President Trump is reportedly furious over the House vote on the Iran War powers resolution," host Camerota began. "This is according to multiple people who have spoken with him. The House voted last night to approve the measure to restrain the president's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval. Maggie, the president we hear is angry. Was he surprised that the house took that vote?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image