Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Take her out!’ Leaked audio purportedly catches Trump demanding firing of Marie Yovanovitch

Published

16 mins ago

on

An audio recording that has been reviewed by ABC News purportedly catches President Donald Trump demanding the firing of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

According to ABC News, the recording was made in April 2018, which was more than a year before Yovanovitch was finally ousted from her position. Additionally, ABC News reports that the recording was made by Igor Fruman, the now-indicted henchman of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who captured the president’s voice during a private dinner where he also met with Fruman’s co-conspirator, Lev Parnas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s tirade against Yovanovitch came after both Fruman and Parnas had informed the president that the ambassador was known to say nasty things about it, which prompted Trump to demand her dismissal.

“Get rid of her!” a voice that is apparently Trump’s says in the recording. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

Ironically, Parnas also claimed that Yovanovitch routinely badmouthed the president by predicting that he would get impeached — a prediction that has now come true thanks in part to Trump’s firing of Yovanovitch.

Despite Trump’s demands, however, it would still be another year before Yovanovitch was recalled.

Giuliani apparently makes reference to how long it took to actually get the ambassador fired in a text to Parnas in which he says, “Please don’t tell anyone I can’t get the crooked Ambassador fired or I did three times and she’s still there.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist drops the hammer on ‘Stalinist’ GOP’ for running a bogus ‘show trial’ to exonerate Trump

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In a brutal column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky went all-in on an attack on Republican senators for turning the impeachment trial of Donald Trump into a "Stalinist show trial" where the outcome is known before it even starts.

Reflecting on the impassioned case laid out by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the past three days, Tomasky wondered what it would take to get through to Republicans who seem uninterested in fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Take her out!’ Leaked audio purportedly catches Trump demanding firing of Marie Yovanovitch

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

An audio recording that has been reviewed by ABC News purportedly catches President Donald Trump demanding the firing of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

According to ABC News, the recording was made in April 2018, which was more than a year before Yovanovitch was finally ousted from her position. Additionally, ABC News reports that the recording was made by Igor Fruman, the now-indicted henchman of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who captured the president's voice during a private dinner where he also met with Fruman's co-conspirator, Lev Parnas.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump may win his impeachment trial battle and end up in even bigger trouble afterward: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In a column for Politico, senior media editor Jack Shafer claimed that President Donald Trump appears to be winning his Senate impeachment trial battle but that he is setting himself to lose the war in the long run.

According to the columnist, the president is likely responsible for directly coming up with his impeachment defense but also notes that he hasn't looked past the trial and what awaits him if he gets his wish and Senate Republicans dismiss the charges against him.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image