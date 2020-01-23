Ted Cruz repeatedly refused to answer if he agrees with Trump — and then ran off

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) really didn’t like being asked if he agrees with what President Donald Trump did trying to bribe Ukraine.

During the dinner break for the impeachment trial Thursday, Cruz approached reporters who shouted questions. CNN’s Manu Raju asked if he approved of Trump’s conduct and agrees the call was “perfect,” as the president has said.

“You asked a question last night let me let someone else ask a question,” Cruz replied.

The Texas senator then moved onto a New York Times reporter, but that one asked the exact same question: if Cruz agreed with what Trump did in Ukraine.

Not only did Cruz refuse to answer, he took a quick question and then “split,” tweeted Raju.

Tried to ask Ted Cruz if he defends Trump conduct on Ukraine, and if Trump call with Zelensky was “perfect.” He said: “You asked a question last night let me let someone else ask a question.” Then @npfandos asked the same question, he ignored it. He took one other q, then split — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 24, 2020

Cruz has pushed conspiracy theories about the facts of the trial, saying that all Trump wanted to do is fight corruption in Ukraine.

During the second day of the Senate trial, that myth was busted by the House case using the words of Trump’s own appointees against him. Perhaps that is why Cruz doesn’t want to comment.