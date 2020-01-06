‘Testify coward’: Trump buried in ridicule for latest complaint about delayed impeachment trial

President Donald Trump complained that he was too busy to be impeached — and other social media users let him have it.

The president quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Maria Bartiromo’s program on Fox Business Network, saying Democrats had delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate because they were “so weak and so pathetic.”

“The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so weak and so pathetic.” @LindseyGrahamSC @MariaBartiromo The great Scam continues. To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020

But other Twitter users weren’t fooled.

Testify, coward — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) January 6, 2020

You just spent 2+ weeks at Mar-a-Loco and threatening war on Twitter. Spare us the ‘busy’ b.s., #3. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 6, 2020

Busy doing what? Tweeting, watching Fox News, & Golfing? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 6, 2020

This is a stupid lie. The reason Democrats have not yet sent over the articles is because you and your corrupt henchmen, including @LindseyGrahamSC, mysteriously don't want to hear from the very witnesses who have the most direct knowledge of your corrupt extortion plot. Why not? https://t.co/KZHlpige8W — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 6, 2020

Lindsey Graham throwing the words 'weak and pathetic' around is pretty rich considering he went from calling you an unfit racist dip shit to cleaning your toilet seat with his toothbrush in the time it takes to say "John McCain has passed on." — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2020

The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, is that Senate Republicans said they would rig the trial. https://t.co/MpHYQ3YqBt — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 6, 2020

Republicans are refusing to hold proper Senate trial with witnesses, testimony, documents. Trump has done nothing but obstruct this investigation brought forward by a whistleblower. We didn’t ask Monica Lewinsky to testify. Nixon wasn’t convicted of burglary first — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 6, 2020

Is anyone still wondering why Trump assassinated Soleimani? It's all about the Impeachment. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 6, 2020

I would like to know how you made the call to strike #Soleimani at #MarALago? You weren’t there to see what was going on or there to asses possible scenarios of the aftermath. You are not a commander in chief. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 6, 2020

The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so in need now of more charges. You shoot your mouth off every day and give reason to amend them… You will be taken to the Hague…soon! pic.twitter.com/iyYMqwJCpR — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) January 6, 2020

The reason Trump is not letting first-hand witnesses testify….."is that he is so weak and so pathetic." …..and guilty. You think if they would be able to exonerate Trump, they would. ‍♂️ — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) January 6, 2020

All The House is asking for is a fair trial. Unfortunately McConnell, Graham, etc. have already come out saying they're already biased. If the articles are so weak, have the Senators who have already expressed their tainted opinions on the outcome sit it out. — The One and Only COACH MR. LAMPE (@mlampe78) January 6, 2020

The assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani is exactly the kind of dangerous event we foresaw as Donald Trump's response to the impeachment proceedings, just as his pulling troops from northern Syria was a direct response to the announcement of an impeachment inquiry. — (@fortismind) January 6, 2020