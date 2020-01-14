Text messages suggest Giuliani’s associates put a tail on Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch

Among the trove of information released to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is a string of text messages that suggests Parnas and his cohorts were tracking the movements of U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was a sharp critic of Giuliani’s scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.

“She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off,” said Robert F. Hyde in a one text exchange to Parnas. “She’s next to the embassy. Not in the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday.”

“Interesting,” Parnas replied.

Um holy sh*t. This certainly makes it sound like Parnas and co. were actively tracking Yovanovitch's movements. This could explain why Yovanovitch was moved out of Ukraine so quickly. https://t.co/4rBRB06ZGN pic.twitter.com/5Gc8WcGPih — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 14, 2020

Yovanovitch was later recalled from the foreign service at Giuliani’s direction.

Parnas, along with his alleged co-conspirator Igor Fruman, are accused of campaign finance violations surrounding the Ukraine scheme. Giuliani himself is also reportedly under criminal investigation, and the scheme is a key subject of the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.