Text messages suggest Giuliani’s associates put a tail on Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch

Among the trove of information released to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is a string of text messages that suggests Parnas and his cohorts were tracking the movements of U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was a sharp critic of Giuliani’s scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid.
“She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off,” said Robert F. Hyde in a one text exchange to Parnas. “She’s next to the embassy. Not in the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday.”
“Interesting,” Parnas replied.
Yovanovitch was later recalled from the foreign service at Giuliani’s direction.
Parnas, along with his alleged co-conspirator Igor Fruman, are accused of campaign finance violations surrounding the Ukraine scheme. Giuliani himself is also reportedly under criminal investigation, and the scheme is a key subject of the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
