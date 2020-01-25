‘That dog doesn’t hunt’: Ex-senator burns down fake GOP outrage over Schiff’s ‘heads on pikes’ comment
Speaking to MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Saturday, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) had no patience for the GOP senators, including the so-called “moderates” Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), complaining about the closing comments by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) quoting an anonymous source to CBS News saying President Donald Trump and threatened senators would have their “head on a pike” if they voted to convict.
“Several Republican senators took umbrage,” said Williams. “Collins is said to have reacted verbally in the chamber. Murkowski was hurt afterwards. Can they really pin a vote on injured feelings?”
“Come on, guys,” said McCaskill. “You know, listen, for anybody in the Republican Party to complain about overreach with President Trump in the White House, really? It just doesn’t — it — you know, as we say in the Ozarks, that dog doesn’t hunt. Here’s the reality. This president goes after you if you oppose him. That’s clear. I mean, ask Jeff Flake. Let’s call Bob Corker. How about Mark Sanford? How about Jeff Sessions?”
“Does anybody believe that somebody in the White House might have said to someone, ‘Boy, they’re really in trouble if they waiver on this president?'” continued McCaskill. “Maybe they used that phrase, it is an aggressive phrase, I get that, but this is a president who takes prisoners. This is a president who goes after his opponents. He believes in attack. That’s what he believes in. They all know that. They all know that as they sit there, if they go against him — why do you think they’re so worried about going against him on the basic question of witness and documents? Because they know he will go after them. So Schiff stating the reality in vivid terms, maybe he shouldn’t have, but come on.”
Any normal president could find some defense attorneys who aren’t clowns and grifters
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Donald Trump's penchant for telling reporters about his crimes doesn't leave his legal defense team a lot to work with. In the first week of his Senate trial, they've pounded the desk and rended their garments over how mean their Democrats opponents are toward their client. But the worst is yet to come--WaPo reports that during the next phase of the proceedings, Trump's legal team will offer "a scorched-earth defense of President Trump in the impeachment trial, mounting a politically charged case aimed more at swaying American voters than GOP senators — and damaging Trump’s possible 2020 opponent, Joe Biden."
White House lawyers’ Trump defense ‘deteriorated’ as they tried to make the case for the president: CNN’s Toobin
As President Donald Trump's legal team put forward their defense of the president's Ukraine scheme at the impeachment trial on Saturday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on the effectiveness of what they had presented.
"There was information put forth today that would allow Republicans to vote against witnesses and to vote for an acquittal," acknowledged Toobin, offering as an example that the team did a good job at creating doubt over when the Ukrainians knew the foreign aid was cut off. However, "after that I thought it deteriorated."
"I was surprised that Jay Sekulow, who I think is a very fine lawyer, seen him argue in the Supreme Court several times, wandered in the wasteland of the Mueller report, that didn't seem relevant," said Toobin. "Mr. Philbin, who is not a spellbinding performer, went on about how it was legitimate in their view not to respond to subpoenas, not to provide any witnesses by the Trump administration. I thought that was a particularly weak performance. But, you know, if you are inclined to the defense point of view, there were facts and arguments to justify your position this morning."
White House attorneys’ defense of Trump debunked and discredited by nearly everyone with readily available facts
After three days of House impeachment managers’ brilliant prosecution of President Donald Trump – and “prebuttal” of the arguments the president’s team was expected to make – White House attorneys Saturday morning began their defense of President Trump.
It’s not going well.
Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura (photo) has been making the majority of today’s arguments – they have decided that not enough people will be watching on TV so Saturday’s defense will last not eight but just two hours.