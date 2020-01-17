The ‘cult-like devotion’ of Trump’s yes-men will ultimately be his undoing: analysis
In an analysis published at Business Insider this Friday, Kieran Corcoran says that if President Trump is expecting a fast, clean acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, those expectations “are beginning to evaporate.”
That’s thanks to a recent interview Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, gave to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this Wednesday, where he described his part in a plot to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals — a plot Parnas said was orchestrated with Trump at the helm.
Speaking to Maddow, Parnas used a word that many Trump critics use to describe the culture that surrounds the current administration: it’s a “cult.”
“This cult-like devotion in those who surround Trump is not unique to Parnas,” Corcoran writes. “Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and attorney, also described a fanatical dedication to the president.”
The “cult” analogy was also made by Trump former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, Corcoran notes, and that cult mentality “led Cohen to unquestioningly make an illegal payment of hush money to the porn star Stormy Daniels, for fear of her going public about her relationship with Trump (which Trump denies) in the fractious 2016 election campaign.”
Parnas is yet another former Trump cultist-turned informant, and his recent revelations have made the Republican unity when it comes to defending Trump “shaky.”
“Three Republicans in toss-up seats seem willing to side with Democrats to defy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and call witnesses to testify in the trial,” Corcoran writes. “A fourth would make it a reality.”
According to Corcoran, Trump has so far shown himself impervious to scandal, but that is becoming “less and less tenable if credible and damaging information is brought into the public domain and chips away at his support within the GOP.”
Read the full piece over at Business Insider.
WATCH: Trump whines to LSU players about being impeached while insisting ‘you’ve got a good president’
President Donald Trump on Friday hosted members of the national champion Louisiana State University football team at the White House -- and he immediately took the opportunity to whine about being impeached.
"You've got a good [president] now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch!" Trump said, referring to himself. "Can you believe that? Can you believe that? We've got the greatest economy we've ever had... we got the greatest military, we rebuilt it, we took out those terrorists like... like your football team would have taken out those terrorists."
Trump then invited the entire team to come into the Oval Office for a photo op.
‘Are you kidding me?’ Monica Lewinsky reacts to Ken Starr joining Trump’s impeachment defense team
Monica Lewinsky was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s—were appointed by President Donald Trump to be part of his legal defense team during the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial.
https://twitter.com/MonicaLewinsky/status/1218192875931959296
As Politico reports, Starr and Ray, along with Harvard Law School's Alan Dershowitz and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, will "serve as clean-up hitters behind White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow" for Trump's six-person team of lawyers.
CNN
Trump’s Senate trial will be ‘riddled by hypocrisy’ with Ken Starr defending him: CNN legal analyst
President Donald Trump's decision to tap former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr for his impeachment defense team drew a sharp rebuke from former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Friday.
"Whatever they do will be riddled by hypocrisy," Honig said of Trump's impeachment defense team during an appearance on CNN. "Ken Starr, the guy who spent years trying to throw a president out of office for lying about sex in a civil deposition, is now defending a president who has been impeached for trying to shake down a foreign country to interfere with an election. I don't know how you square that."