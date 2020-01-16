‘The fix is already in’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe accuses Trump and Bolton of Senate testimony conspiracy
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t trust John Bolton’s intentions when it comes to testifying before President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
The “Morning Joe” host said he believes the former national security adviser has cut a behind-the-scenes deal with the White House on his offer to testify.
“Forgive me for being cynical, but I think John Bolton wants to sell his book,” Scarborough said. “These people who were saying, you know what? We’ll give you Bolton. You give us, fill in the blank. I mean, whoever else is called, if the Republicans call (anyone), will not talk about executive privilege, but I guarantee you John Bolton will.”
Scarborough said the fix was in.
“You talk about drug deals,” he said. “I think there’s a smaller drug deal going on between Bolton and the White House right now, where there’s a nod and a wink. Yes, I’m going to say that I’ll testify, knowing perfectly well the second he gets there to testify the White House will claim executive privilege, and he’ll say, you know what? I came here to testify, but this really does fit under executive privilege, and I’m not going to weaken the presidency and so then Republicans call who they want to call. I think the fix is already in here.”
CNN
Ukraine opens criminal investigation into surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: report
On Thursday, CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported that Ukraine is opening its own criminal investigation into the apparent stalking and surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
"They said they're basing all this on the materials made public by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," said Pleitgen. "All those text messages and similar communications that were published over the past 24 hours. And then a key part of the statement I want to read. It says, Ukraine's position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published references cited by the media contain a possible violation of the law of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of a foreign country."
Analysis of 30 years of single-payer research shows Medicare for All would absolutely save US money
"Across the political spectrum, there is near consensus among these economists that a single-payer system would save money."
A comprehensive new study that reviewed nearly three decades of existing analyses shows implementation of a single-payer healthcare system like Medicare for All could dramatically reduce costs in the United States, with savings likely experienced in the first year and definitely over the longer term.
"At this point, the most expensive health care plan is the status quo."—Dr. Adam Gaffney, PHNP
‘Embarrassing herself’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe singles out Susan Collins for ignoring new impeachment bombshells
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shamed Republican senators for continuing to ignore the damning impeachment evidence against President Donald Trump -- and singled out Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for "embarrassing herself."
The "Morning Joe" host called on GOP lawmakers to uphold their oaths and hold a fair impeachment trial, and reminded them that history will remember their actions.
"All of these people who are going to be called out, I promise you," Scarborough said. "I say this to you as your buddy. You're going to be called out. You might as well do what Lev (Parnas) did, and come clean. Mike Pence, history's going to record your deeds. Get in front of them. No need to talk to (Attorney General Bill) Barr -- he's corrupt to the core."