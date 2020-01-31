‘The fix is in!’ #LamarsLegacy goes down in flames after Alexander comes out against Trump impeachment witnesses

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) cemented his legacy heading into retirement after coming out firmly against calling additional witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The Tennessee Republican declared there was “no need for more evidence,” which likely sank any chances that Democrats would get enough GOP votes to call John Bolton or other witnesses in the Senate trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses,” Alexander said in a statement, “but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.”

Social media users called out Alexander’s cowardice.

RIP America. #LamarsLegacy “It’s a republic if you can keep it” We couldn’t keep it. We did not care enough. @SenAlexander is a traitor. Like every member of the GOP. — Diane Lees🆘🆘🆘 (@dtheavenger) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander will go down in history as a traitor to his country #LamarsLegacy — SiddFinch (@SiddFinch86) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The fix is in.

No witnesses. The rest of this should be as easy as getting an all white jury to spring a Mississippi Klansman in 1965.https://t.co/2oDVcGZ2ZC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not “inappropriate.” Illegal, a betrayal of America’s national security, a gift to Putin. After 4 inconsequential decades in public life, this is your sad legacy. Assuming anyone remembers you beyond your immediate, mortified descendants. https://t.co/NwnXvwzH9T — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#LamarsLegacy will end with him siding with the Russians and as a public servant he didn’t not fulfill his Constitutional duties. #ImpeachmentTrial — A.L (@DCProgressive28) January 31, 2020

The people empowered to make the decision to impeach are you senators. I just don’t understand how you can write the managers proved their case and not vote for witnesses. #LamarsLegacy — michael_lapides (@michael_lapides) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs facts to make an informed decision anyways. This how you will be remembered. #LamarsLegacy — 4Front (@4Front2) January 31, 2020

When more evidence gets leaked, as it has everyday, which continues to implicate Trump, his cadre of sycophants and even members of Congress, I hope you reflect on what you could have done to end it. #LamarsLegacy — 🌸ₘ.ₐ. ₗₐₚᵢₙₛₖᵢ🌸 (@Empressmish13) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When he’s acquitted it will go down as an unforgettable, unforgivable and infamous day in America’s history. The decline of empire started long ago but we have hit peak Idiocracy. #LamarAlexander #LamarsLegacy #ImpeachmentTrial — Everted Yield Curve Chihua (@illumiwookie) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Alexander “he did it….but I let him off the hook”#LamarsLegacy — factsonlypleaze (@ebishop1966) January 31, 2020

So, Trump did it, he plans to do it again, you think it was wrong, but you don’t care. You don’t want the public to hear and see proof that EVERYONE WAS INVOLVED, including Pence, Pompeo, Mulvaney and more. #LamarsLegacy — Chris Rose (@profesoraky) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your legacy is this. You are nothing more than this moment. Everything you worked for-Everyone you helped-every noble cause, GONE.

Your family will for years and years bear the shame you’ve brought to their name. #LamarsLegacy — DEMOCRATIC VOTER (@DadofGabriel) January 31, 2020

He is a coward and a fraud. Wonder what his price or his little secrets are? #LamarsLegacy — Giffeee (@wildkudzu) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#RightMattersTruthMatters you have essentially peed on the American Public. You have no integrity. You are not upholding the Constitution. It’s on you for supporting a lying mentally unstable corrupt individual. #LamarAlexanderIsACoward #LamarsLegacy pic.twitter.com/OtVpW3oEdx — Concerned Citizen (@CitizenMM1) January 31, 2020

The majority of Americans are pretty pissed about it too. Let’s take our anger to the ballot box and vote all these GOP traitors out of office. #LamarsLegacy will be a #BlueTsunami2020 https://t.co/5nBnAvqHWl — Ms. Defy (@Dubalicious1971) January 31, 2020