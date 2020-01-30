Quantcast
‘The president will come hunting for their heads’: Former Trump official explains why the White House is terrified

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the Washington Post, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci welcomed former national security director John Bolton “under the bus” now that he is getting treated like a pariah for blowing the whistle on Donald Trump’s Ukraine corruption.

With the president claiming Bolton “begged” for his former job because no one else would hire him, Fox News personalities also jumped on him by saying he is working in concert with his longtime foes — the Democrats — in an effort to discredit him.

Writing, “President Trump’s White House has launched another disinformation campaign against a former staffer. This time, John Bolton, the last national security adviser, is the target, thanks to revelations from his unpublished book. Trump said Monday that Bolton’s claim about withholding aid to Ukraine in a quid pro quo ‘was only to sell a book,'” Scaramucci added, “I know what Bolton is going through very well because Trump did the same to me. After I criticized him, the president started calling me a ‘nut job’ and said I ‘wheedled’ my way into his campaign. He and his administration officials did the same thing with his attorney Michael Cohen, his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.”

According to Scaramucci, who has known Trump from their New York days, the president’s response should come as no surprise.

“The obvious truth is that Trump can’t simultaneously be the great leader and manager he says he is and then consistently flay every employee who manifests an independent opinion about something. Trump is either incapable of managing and working with the ‘best people,’or he is not hiring them,” he explained.

“If Trump were the head of a public company, its board would immediately terminate and replace him,” he continued. “But politics is different. There, people tolerate the boss, even embrace him. Trump aides rationalize this work to ourselves in a cycle that I call Trump Employment Syndrome. The typical person who has worked for Trump or who currently supports him at one point found him very odd. Ted Cruz, Mike PompeoKellyanne ConwayLindsey O. GrahamMarco RubioRand Paul and I all have one thing in common: We have each made public statements against then-candidate Trump and criticized his bizarre taunts and misbehavior.”

“The way to create more power is by giving it away and empowering staff to achieve your goals,” he maintained. “But Trump is incapable of this. He has hobbled the executive branch and made it extremely difficult for the Cabinet departments and agencies to coordinate. He has left most of these agencies understaffed, and the heads of the agencies are afraid to do things because of the president’s fickleness. Nobody feels empowered and they worry if they make a mistake, the president will come hunting for their heads.”

He then added that Bolton should find his disconnect from Trump’s world freeing, writing, “I, for one, never felt more alive than with the president of the United States called me an ‘unstable nutjob’ on Twitter. His bullying and intimidating methods have frozen many in his party, but when I began receiving them myself, I realized I was finally free.”

 “Bolton might learn that speaking the truth is the best method of recovery for Trump Employment Syndrome,” he concluded.

You can read more here.

