The View’s co-hosts have completely stopped talking to McCain backstage: ‘It’s bad — Meghan’s so rude’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Meghan McCain’s colleagues on “The View” are reportedly fed up with her “rude” behavior and have stopped talking to her backstage.

The outspoken conservative has clashed on air with all of her fellow panelists, but the situation has gotten to the point where fellow conservative and long-standing friend Abby Huntsman has grown tired of her antics, reported Page Six.

“They aren’t speaking to each other,” an insider told the tabloid. “It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”

Another source agreed, saying the pair — who each have a famous political father — have grown apart.

“Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her,” the second source said. “Their friendship has soured.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg erupted on air last month and asked McCain to stop talking, although she later insisted they got along just fine.

But sources told Page Six that show insiders see McCain as “very self-important,” and “rude and dismissive” to show’s guests and her co-hosts.

Some viewers have noticed and set up a petition asking for McCain to be replaced on the daily talk show, but a “View” representative defended her.

“We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women,” the representative said, “including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”

‘Do a drug test’: Trump pummeled after begging House GOP to protect his war powers from ‘crazy Nancy Pelosi’

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for pushing a resolution to limit his ability to use military force against Iran without congressional approval:

Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Clinton impeachment investigator calls BS on McConnell’s trial rules: ‘The Trump investigation is incomplete’

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

One of Ken Starr's former investigators called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's lie about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican claims the Senate will adopt the same rules as those used in Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, but attorney Paul Rosenzweig -- who helped investigate the case against that president -- says in a new column for The Atlantic that McConnell's offer is disingenuous, at best.

"While it has a patina of reasonableness," Rosenzweig wrote, "the offer is little more than posturing."

