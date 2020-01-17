The View’s Meghan McCain changes topic from GOP senator’s slur to Democratic senator’s clothes
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain changed the subject from Arizona’s Republican senator rudely rejecting a reporter to the clothing worn by the state’s Democratic senator.
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” after he asked her about new impeachment evidence, and McCain made clear she hadn’t been elected to her seat.
“She’s actually appointed, she didn’t win that seat,” McCain said. “I think that’s important.”
“She didn’t earn it in the traditional sense of votes, it’s an extremely tight race,” she added. “Arizona could turn blue which would — pigs may start flying around the studio if that ends up happening. She is fundraising off of this with Trump supporters but unfortunately there’s a lot of states like Utah, Arizona (and) Nevada that I think people just assume are going to be full red forever, and it’s not. It’s very independent and fringy, and I think there’s a reason why it has such a long history within Arizona with people like Barry Goldwater. I think she’s playing her cards completely wrong.”
Then she abruptly changed the subject to her home state’s other senator.
“You know who’s playing it completely right? My other senator, Kyrsten Sinema, with her fashion choices on the floor of the Senate,” McCain said, and producers were ready with a photo of the lawmaker. “Look at that, that’s my senator — look at that outfit. I love everything she’s doing. She’s very independent. She’s a Democrat but she’s very — she votes on the right, as well, and (McSally) should take more pages from Kyrsten Sinema, as far as I’m concerned.”
WATCH: Trump whines to LSU players about being impeached while insisting ‘you’ve got a good president’
President Donald Trump on Friday hosted members of the national champion Louisiana State University football team at the White House -- and he immediately took the opportunity to whine about being impeached.
"You've got a good [president] now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch!" Trump said, referring to himself. "Can you believe that? Can you believe that? We've got the greatest economy we've ever had... we got the greatest military, we rebuilt it, we took out those terrorists like... like your football team would have taken out those terrorists."
Trump then invited the entire team to come into the Oval Office for a photo op.
‘Are you kidding me?’ Monica Lewinsky reacts to Ken Starr joining Trump’s impeachment defense team
Monica Lewinsky was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s—were appointed by President Donald Trump to be part of his legal defense team during the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial.
https://twitter.com/MonicaLewinsky/status/1218192875931959296
As Politico reports, Starr and Ray, along with Harvard Law School's Alan Dershowitz and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, will "serve as clean-up hitters behind White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow" for Trump's six-person team of lawyers.
CNN
Trump’s Senate trial will be ‘riddled by hypocrisy’ with Ken Starr defending him: CNN legal analyst
President Donald Trump's decision to tap former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr for his impeachment defense team drew a sharp rebuke from former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Friday.
"Whatever they do will be riddled by hypocrisy," Honig said of Trump's impeachment defense team during an appearance on CNN. "Ken Starr, the guy who spent years trying to throw a president out of office for lying about sex in a civil deposition, is now defending a president who has been impeached for trying to shake down a foreign country to interfere with an election. I don't know how you square that."