The View’s Meghan McCain instantly contradicts herself on impeachment’s popularity

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain quickly contradicted her own analysis of the politics of impeachment.

The conservative McCain has steadily maintained that President Donald Trump’s impeachment was not a political winner, although she has often read poll results showing majority support for his removal.

“I mean, this new CNN poll that came out said that only half of Americans said the Senate should convict Trump and remove him from office — 51 percent said they should, and 49 percent said they shouldn’t,” McCain said. “A little more than half want him to.”

Although polls — including the one she just read — have consistently shown a slim majority favors impeachment and removal, McCain insists it’s not politically popular.

“I would never underestimate Mitch McConnell,” she said. “He’s a really shrewd, long-term political animal, and I think he knows what he’s doing. I think the politics of this are, a lot of these candidates that — we’re going to get to the New York Times endorsed, women are pulled off the campaign trail because of this.”

“Politically it will ultimately end up hurting Democrats, and I said to you on the show, Whoopi, which you corrected me because I don’t want to get in trouble again, but if you take this shot, don’t miss,” she added. “I mean that metaphorically, for the 10,000th time, and I meant that metaphorically. I think it’s more about the election than it is about the impeachment trial. I would focus on voting him out.”