The View’s Meghan McCain responds to GOP senator’s smear of impeachment witness: What about Hillary Clinton?
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain changed the subject from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to Hillary Clinton during a discussion of the impeachment trial.
Guest host Ana Navarro took exception to Blackburn’s attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry, after House managers cited his allegations against the president and some of his top officials.
“Yesterday Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee spent hours, tweeted out and spent hours on TV attacking Vindman, Alexander Vindman, questioned his patriotism,” Navarro said. “This is a guy who has a Purple Heart because of the injuries he received in the Iraq War, he still has shrapnel in his body. His parents are Soviet Jews who fled communism. I can’t explain how angry I am about that.”
“You want to call into question his judgment, fine,” she added. “But for somebody that’s never served in the military, for somebody that’s a Republican — we used to be pro-military — to have the gall in order to defend a president who pretended to have bone spurs in order not to serve, to me, I question her patriotism and her sanity. What is going on?”
The studio audience loudly cheered her admonishment, and McCain compared the senator’s remarks to Clinton’s suggestion that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard may be a “Russian asset” — which prompted a $50 million defamation lawsuit filed this week.
“Is it, though, very similar to what Hillary Clinton did to Tulsi Gabbard,” McCain said, “and she’s now suing Hillary Clinton because she said it’s done real damage to her life, because she’s been accused of being a Russian asset by Hillary Clinton. I think it is a trend we’re seeing across (party) lines.”
Trump displays ‘serious signs’ of cognitive deterioration as his impeachment trial ramps up
President Donald Trump's comments about Thomas Edison sparked concerns about his mental health among attorneys, former government officials and a Yale University psychiatrist.
This article was originally published at Salon
Trump on Wednesday compared Tesla founder Elon Musk to inventor Thomas Edison in an interview with CNBC.
"He's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius," Trump said. "You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb, and the wheel and all of these things. And he's one of our very smart people, and we want to cherish those people."
GOP senator complains that government didn’t cover up Trump’s Ukraine scheme: ‘This didn’t have to be exposed’
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who tried unsuccessfully last summer to get President Donald Trump to reinstate military aid for Ukraine, bitterly complained on Friday that the government didn't do enough to cover up President Donald Trump's efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
Politico reports that Johnson said he believed the entire controversy had harmed relations between Ukraine and the United States, and he expressed confidence that Trump could have been convinced to release military aid to the country if government officials had kept their misgivings about the hold in house.
Pentagon triples number of US troops with traumatic brain injury after Iran attack – Trump said they were just ‘headaches’
The Pentagon has just announced 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of Iran's missile attacks on U.S. Forces at Iraqi bases where they were hosted earlier this month. That's more than three times the number of service members initially reported, eleven, and an upgrade from "possible" traumatic brain injuries.
President Donald Trump, hours after the missiles hit two U.S. bases declared "All is well!" and insisted there had been no injuries to American forces. He later dismissed the injuries as "not very serious" and "headaches, and a couple of other things."