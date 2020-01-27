There are 51 votes to approve calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial: PBS

After pieces of John Bolton’s manuscript leaked to the press confirming President Donald Trump’s bribery of Ukraine, Republicans have turned to support the witnesses they once opposed.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) both voted against witnesses and were leaning against them until Bolton’s manuscript was leaked to the press after it was turned over to the White House for approval.

PBS News Hour reporter Lisa Desjardins tweeted Monday evening that the news tipped the scales and there were officially 51 votes to approve witnesses.