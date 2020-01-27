There are 51 votes to approve calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial: PBS
After pieces of John Bolton’s manuscript leaked to the press confirming President Donald Trump’s bribery of Ukraine, Republicans have turned to support the witnesses they once opposed.
Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) both voted against witnesses and were leaning against them until Bolton’s manuscript was leaked to the press after it was turned over to the White House for approval.
PBS News Hour reporter Lisa Desjardins tweeted Monday evening that the news tipped the scales and there were officially 51 votes to approve witnesses.
WITNESS NEWS: Multiple GOP sources tell me there are or seem to be 51 votes for the first vote on witnesses – whether to consider the idea of witnesses.
But not yet 51 votes for any *specific* witness.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 28, 2020