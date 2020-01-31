Quantcast
Connect with us

‘There’s a treasure trove’ of unseen additional evidence implicating AG Bill Barr: Watch Lev Parnas on MSNBC

Published

30 mins ago

on

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gave yet another bombshell interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday evening.

Maddow was out to attend a funeral, so MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy.

On Friday, Bondy sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which said Parnas could implicate a number of leading Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t wait until more of the book comes out, about what Bolton spoke to Barr about,” Parnas told Melber.

“Because Barr knew exactly what Giuliani and we were doing there,” he said.

“You think there’s more to come that will prove that about Bill Barr?” Melber asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely,” Parnas replied.

“I think there’s a treasure trove,” he predicted.

“I think the truth will come out,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: President’s campaign reveals ‘steering over $1.8 million’ to his family and Trump Organization businesses

Published

1 min ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In a new filing with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), President Donald Trump's reelection campaign reported spending a staggering amount of money at Trump family businesses.

Anna Massoglia, a researcher at Open Secrets, analyzed Trump's latest public filings on how he is spending donors' money.

"New FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump's private interests," Massoglia reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There’s a treasure trove’ of unseen additional evidence implicating AG Bill Barr: Watch Lev Parnas on MSNBC

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gave yet another bombshell interview on "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Friday evening.

Maddow was out to attend a funeral, so MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy.

On Friday, Bondy sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which said Parnas could implicate a number of leading Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is spending a fortune in campaign dollars on legal fees

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was having the Republican Party pay for legal fees to the same law firm the president has employed, however, it seems Trump is now shelling out almost as much cash as the RNC.

New campaign finance disclosers showed that in just the last three months of 2019, Trump's campaign shelled out at least $1.4 million. The total spent for the year was $12.4 million.

The screen capture of the campaign finance report shows a lot of different companies charging for legal fees. Even The Trump Corporation got in on the action, making money off of "legal and IT consulting."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image