‘There’s a treasure trove’ of unseen additional evidence implicating AG Bill Barr: Watch Lev Parnas on MSNBC

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gave yet another bombshell interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday evening.

Maddow was out to attend a funeral, so MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy.

On Friday, Bondy sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which said Parnas could implicate a number of leading Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Below is the letter Stephanie Schuman @LeafLegal and I sent to Senator McConnell earlier today, (202) 224-2541, summarizing the testimony Lev Parnas would be able to provide, were he called as a witness. #LetLevSpeak #AmericansDemandWitnesses #CallTheWitnesses #LetBoltonTestify pic.twitter.com/WPn7ppz2rG — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 31, 2020

“I can’t wait until more of the book comes out, about what Bolton spoke to Barr about,” Parnas told Melber.

“Because Barr knew exactly what Giuliani and we were doing there,” he said.

“You think there’s more to come that will prove that about Bill Barr?” Melber asked.

“Absolutely,” Parnas replied.

“I think there’s a treasure trove,” he predicted.

“I think the truth will come out,” he added.

